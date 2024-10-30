Karl’s Substack
Jewish Invention Myths: The MiG
Coming back to the various jewish invention myths we have one claimed by Slava Bazarsky where he asserts that jews invented the famous ‘MiG’ fighter.
Oct 30
•
Karl
16
Hoax Alert: Red Paint at Roslyn (2024)
According to a letter from a jewess named Risa Borsykowsky to ‘The Island 360’; there was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in September where:
Oct 30
•
Karl
12
Validating the Alexander Solzhenitsyn ‘Bolsheviks were not Russians’ Quote
Recently I was asked to validate the following Alexander Solzhenitsyn quote that is often found in – and cited by – various anti-jewish memes seeking to…
Oct 29
•
Karl
36
Holocaust Denial is Free Speech: A Response to Julius Grower
Julius Grower – an Associate Professor of Law at Oxford University – has written an open letter on free speech at ‘The Critic’ titled ‘An open letter on…
Oct 29
•
Karl
14
Hoax Alert: A Smashed Window in San Francisco (2024)
According to the ‘Jewish News of Northern California’ an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ occurred in September 2024 in the city of San Francisco in California…
Oct 26
•
Karl
13
Hoax Alert: An Israeli Flag on the Freeway (2024)
According to ‘CBS News’ there was a so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in September in Freemont, California where some of – what appears to be – road…
Oct 25
•
Karl
8
Was Charlie Chaplin Jewish?
The jewishness of Charlie Chaplin is something that comes up as a subject for debate on several occasions and per a request from a subscriber; I thought…
Oct 25
•
Karl
12
Rabbi Shlomo Hyman: Jewish Child Molester
According to NJ.com yet another jewish child molester – although this time not a homosexual – has been uncovered in the form of Rabbi Shlomo Hyman…
Oct 25
•
Karl
17
Jeffrey Stevens and his Anti-Jewish Death Threats
According to ‘Fox News’ there was so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in Fort Wayne, Indiana in October 2023 where the following occurred:
Oct 25
•
Karl
11
Hoax Alert: A Mural in Milwaukee (2024)
According to Daniel Edelson writing for ‘Ynet’ there was a so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate’ crime in the city of Milwaukee in Wisconsin in September 2024.
Oct 24
•
Karl
21
A Book Review of Grant Smith’s ‘Foreign Agents’
A Book Review of Grant F.
Oct 21
•
Karl
12
Thomas Develin and His Threats to Shoot Up Columbus Torah Academy
Dion Pierre writing for ‘The Algemeiner’ shrieked back in 2022 how:
Oct 21
•
Karl
9
