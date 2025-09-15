Our next bit of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ is from a jewess from France named Marie Claude Vaillant-Couturier where when questioned on 28th January 1946 at the Nuremberg Trials in regard to her experiences.

She related that:

‘NNE. VAILLANT-COUTURIER: Bodily ill-treatment in particular. One of the most usual punishments was 50 blows with a stick on the loins. They were administered with a machine which I saw, a swinging apparatus manipulated by an SS.’ (1)

Put another way Vaillant-Couturier is claiming that the SS – she is referring to Auschwitz specifically – used to beat female prisons with fifty blows to their genital area (i.e., their vagina) and that to do this they used a special machine – which wasn’t described nor referenced by any other witnesses let alone found or photographed – which was a ‘swinging apparatus’.

I don’t need to go too much into this because it is clearly nonsense/atrocity propaganda given the lack of any support for Vaillant-Couturier’s post-war claims but it is worth pointing out that had this been so then the punishment authorization process at Auschwitz would have detailed it (2) and/or it would have been detected by SS Judge Konrad Morgen’s investigation of Auschwitz into misconduct but as neither hold true we can safely dismiss it both on evidence as well as simply common sense.

