Recently my attention – some would say ire – was drawn to a so-called ‘Holocaust Survivor’ named Olga Kay who her great nephew Hillel Fuld likes to parade around social media as his ‘hero’ every year making absurd – to anyone who knows anything about the ‘Holocaust’ anyway – claims that:

‘My great aunt, Olga Kay, who is nearing the age of 100 and who survived not one, not two, but three Nazi death camps. Not all heroes wear capes. I asked her how she would compare the antisemitism we are seeing today to what she experienced before the Holocaust. Her response? “The same”.’ (1)

The problem was that in 2022 Fuld posted a similar claim but claimed Kay survived ‘two separate camps’ (2) which naturally makes him look rather… well… ridiculous.

Since how can the number of camps increase from two to three nearly eighty years after the events described?

They also rather amusingly turned from the more accurate description of ‘camps’ to the incredibly inaccurate description of ‘death camps’ as if people would generally pass through multiple ‘death camps’ that were supposed to be a closely guarded German state secret, but anyway I digress.

Happily, Yad Vashem has a summary of Kay’s life and ‘Holocaust’ experiences on its website, which we are able to consult and which states that:

‘Olga Kay (née Czik) was born in 1926 in the town of Ujfeherto, Hungary, the ninth of ten siblings. The family, which was observant, was supported by her father Eliyahu's shoe store. Her brothers studied in Heder, and on Sundays they learned Hebrew. On 15 April 1944, the family was deported to the village of Simapuszta. "We were not rich. I took a small bundle: clothes and some jewelry. At first, we were taken to the town hall, and four weeks later, when enough people were concentrated there, we were taken on foot to the Nyíregyháza ghetto. We slept on straw thrown on the floor." On 22 May 1944, Olga and her family were deported in cattle cars to Auschwitz. The journey lasted three days.’ (3)

So far so good in that Olga’s story is pretty standard, she was 17-18 when the deportation happened (so wasn’t in any alleged special categories) and it clearly fits within the framework of the so-called ‘Holocaust in Hungary’.

Yad Vashem continues by stating:

‘"When we were at the border my father said, 'My beloved, we are going to die.' He took the jewelry we had and threw it in a bucket full of feces so that the Germans would not find it." Upon arrival in Auschwitz, most of the family was taken straight to the gas chambers and murdered there. Among the victims were Olga's parents Eliyahu and Lea; her sister Margaret and Margaret's daughter Suzie; and her older sister Bella's son Asher. Olga and her sister Eva underwent a selection: "We were taken to a room with other women, where we were stripped and shaved from head to toe," and then were sent to work in Auschwitz. In July 1944, they were sent to the Kaufering concentration camp in Germany. "One day, there was a bombing attack, including on the farm where we worked. The Russian prisoners were taken to bunkers and the Jewish girls were taken to another building. The bunker was directly hit, but the building was not, and the girls came out unscathed."’ (4)

So, let’s unpack this: shall we?

Kay claims her father Eliyahu Czik somehow ‘knew’ that the Germans were going to murder all of his family so he ‘thew all his family’s valuables into a bucket of faeces’.

This doesn’t make a great deal of sense in large part because the Germans are well-known to have forwarded the luggage of the jews onto Auschwitz with its owners where it would be processed for anything that could help the Germans in their increasingly desperate war effort (this was mid-1944 remember).

Now while Czik might have heard rumours about how the Germans were ‘murdering all the jews’ in various inventive ways; such as the rumour about the ‘Giant Electric Chair’ of Treblinka that killed ‘thousands’ every day which we know from the Warsaw Ghetto (5) and which is obviously patently ludicrous, (6) but was never-the-less was clearly believed to be true by the jews of the time. It is a bit ridiculous to have him dumping all his family’s valuable into a ‘bucket of faeces’ on the basis of atrocity propaganda and whispered rumours.

It’d make far more sense for Eliyahu Czik to keep the valuables and try to use them – as jews often did during the Second World War – to bribe the guards – usually the non-German ones such as the Poles and Ukrainians – for favours, special treatment and/or favourable work assignments and so forth.

This to me has the ring of a post-war invention by Kay about it and her motivation was probably (and understandably) to make her father – who remember she believes was gassed at Auschwitz – seem like a hero when in fact he was probably was nothing of the kind and just another jew on another train from Hungary looking to find a way to get privileged treatment in the German concentration camp system by bribing the guards with whatever wealth they still had.

Moving on Kay claims that:

‘Upon arrival in Auschwitz, most of the family was taken straight to the gas chambers and murdered there. Among the victims were Olga's parents Eliyahu and Lea; her sister Margaret and Margaret's daughter Suzie; and her older sister Bella's son Asher.’ (7)

The problem of course is that Kay doesn’t actually know this, didn’t know it at the time – as how could she? – and is likely filling in gaps in her narrative on the logic that because Auschwitz allegedly had gas chambers, her parents and other family members were separated from her by the German authorities and she never saw or heard from them again then therefore they were ‘selected for gassing’ by the evil Germans.

The truth is that Kay doesn’t know if any of those she believes were gassed survived the war – for example by being transferred by being ‘liberated’ by the Red Army instead of going west with the Germans on the so-called ‘death marches’ – and she is just assuming it is the case without explicitly stating as much.

She’d have likely believed – for example – that her sisters Adele and Bori were ‘gassed at Auschwitz’ had not they been transferred by the Germans to the Ravensbruck camp (8) and instead been ‘liberated’ by the Red Army at say Auschwitz and never crossed back over the Iron Curtain in the subsequent years.

The broad truth of this is indicated by what Yad Vashem says next:

‘Olga and her sister Eva underwent a selection: "We were taken to a room with other women, where we were stripped and shaved from head to toe," and then were sent to work in Auschwitz. In July 1944, they were sent to the Kaufering concentration camp in Germany. "One day, there was a bombing attack, including on the farm where we worked. The Russian prisoners were taken to bunkers and the Jewish girls were taken to another building. The bunker was directly hit, but the building was not, and the girls came out unscathed."’ (9)

The point I am making here is that what Kay is describing here is a fairly standard sanitation protocol – often misunderstood to be part of the ‘gassing’ process – where-in all the incoming prisoners were stripped so they could be medically inspected by German – as well as jewish inmates who were – doctors and then were shaved completely as a sanitary measure – hair is the main province of lice which carry diseases that all the German camps (notably Auschwitz) suffered terribly from (such as typhus) – often used by the militaries of the First World War and Second World War. (10)

Then the incoming prisoners – which Kay incidentally doesn’t mention - would be issued with new clean clothes – gassed with Zyklon B in one of Auschwitz’s delousing chambers ironically – and their old civilian clothes would be moved for processing and delousing (hence the famous piles of clothing and things like shoes).

We are then informed that horror of horrors – but completely unsurprising for a revisionist historian – Kay was ‘sent to work in Auschwitz’ which was an industrial centre and an integral part of the German war effort like its sister camps Majdanek and Stutthof among others.

Then in July 1944 Kay is moved on to Kaufering – a new sub-camp system attached to Dachau that consisted of eleven camps in total – about a month after she had originally arrived at Auschwitz; where she worked for a while building jet fighters - the famous Me-262 no less - for the German war effort – although Kay inexplicably claims she ‘worked on a farm’ which suggests she might not have been in Kaufering at all – and would explain the (almost certainly Allied) bombing attack that Kay claims to have survived which I can readily believe and that only really makes sense if Kay was helping build Me-262s at Kaufering rather than doing ‘farm labour’ as she claims to have been (the RAF and USAAF are not known to have deliberately bombed random farm buildings).

And finally, we read from Yad Vashem how:

‘In November 1944, Olga and Eva were transferred to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. A month later, their sister Bella was deported there, and the three met. "We were riddled with lice. We lay on the crowded floor. Everyone got sick and had diarrhea. There was no time to go to the outside toilets. People died one after another. We did not think, we did not talk to each other about what was going to happen. Death became commonplace. Today, you, and tomorrow, whoever was next to me. "One day, on 15 April 1945 – I remember his face – a soldier came through the door and said we were liberated. We did not jump for joy. We were like automatons. We are liberated. What now? I went to get food, but I was weak. I weighed 25 kilograms (55 pounds). I fell and crawled on my knees and came back without food." At liberation, Eva was extremely sick, and died in Bergen-Belsen. Olga's sisters Adele and Bori survived in the Ravensbrück camp.’ (11)

This once again is pretty standard as what Kay is describing – the terrible sickness, being riddled with lice and so on in Bergen-Belsen – is precisely what the Germans were working so hard to combat by stripping her and her sister, shaving their bodies of hair and giving them fresh clothes at Auschwitz in May 1944, but Kay doesn’t recognize this for what it is – as most ‘Holocaust Survivors’ do not – and implicitly blames the Germans for the state of affairs, which is extremely unfair and nigh on dishonest given the Germans had done practically everything they possibly could to keep the jewish prisoners alive, but had simply become unable to provide even a minimally nutritious diet or healthcare at this point.

So what the British famously found at the ‘liberation’ of Bergen-Belsen on 15th April 1945 was a nightmarish scene caused by the complete breakdown of the manufacturing and logistical capacity of the Third Reich and not a ‘scene of mass murder’. Although it was soon claimed as precisely this along with some physically impossible claims such as the Germans putting ‘twelve bodies at a time’ in the cremation ovens of the camp that were designed for one body. (12)

Now having gone through Kay’s story as summarized by Yad Vashem in some detail we can easily see that Fuld’s 2022 claim that she went through ‘two camps’ is simply wrong as she went through three camps (Auschwitz, Kaufering and Bergen-Belsen) and further that his 2025 claim that Kay was in ‘two to three death camps’ is simply just nonsense.

Since even Auschwitz was – according to the mainstream historical narrative anyway – primarily a work camp (actually a large network of work camps; similar to the Kaufering sub-camp system mentioned earlier in relation to Dachau) that also had gas chambers, while actual ‘death camps’ in said mainstream historical narrative would only be Belzec, Chelmno, Sobibor and Treblinka which Kay did not pass through.

Further we can note that while the basic narrative of Kay’s story is likely accurate; we can also see how she has fleshed out parts of her story with contrived nonsense or her claims don’t make a great deal of sense without sufficient contextual historical knowledge.

So put it another way: Olga Kay is a yet another good example of a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ whose story has a significant amount of fakery in it and when you take out the fakery it becomes said ‘Holocaust Survivor’ moaning that they got put in a work camp during the Second World War!

