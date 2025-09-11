Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Blowback's avatar
Blowback
1h

Very good article. I had a similar experience with a a group called the North West Friends of Israel.

They are all front groups for the Israeli Ministry of Strategic Affairs. I'm fairly sure it is illegal under the National Security Act UK 2023 to carry out operations for a foreign government's intelligence services in this country. That would require the police to not be complete simps for the Israeli embassy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture