Sometimes it isn’t just things that jews claim that they ‘invented’ but rather terms: we have already covered two examples of this in the form of the terms ‘Cardiac Countershock’ (1) and ‘Capitalism’. (2)

However, another one is the term ‘antibiotic’ which Slava Bazarsky claims that Selman Waksman coined in 1942. (3)

This however is not true at all since the first person to coin and use the term ‘antibiotic’ was the French mycologist Jean-Paul Vuilleman in 1889 nearly five decades before Waksman.

To quote Alexandre Klein in the ‘L’Est Republicain’ in 2011:

‘The story of antibiotics and Alexander Fleming's accidental discovery of penicillin is famous. But few people know that it was a Nancy resident who first used the term "antibiotic," a researcher with an exceptional career who is now forgotten: Jean-Paul Vuillemin.’ (4)

And further to quote Barnes-Svarney and Svarney:

‘The term “antibiotic” if from the Greek meaning “against life.” In 1889, French mycologist Jean Paul Vuillemin (1861-1932), a pupil of Louis Pasteur’s, used the term to describe the substance pyocyanin, which he had isolated several years earlier.’ (5)

Thus, we can see that the man who actually created the term ‘antibiotic’ was not the jew Selman Waksman in 1942 but rather the Frenchman Jean-Paul Vuilleman in 1889.

