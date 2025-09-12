Karl’s Substack

Roslyn Ross
1h

If it is anti-semitic to condemn Israel and its atrocities then they are saying it represents a hatred of Jews and Judaism to condemn

genocide, ethnic cleansing,

occupation, colonisation,

rape - including of children,

torture - including of children,

murder - particularly and intentionally of children,

in fact Israel is the greatest intentional mass murderer of children in all of human recorded history,

sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery

as done by Israel for 77 years,

ARE ALL JEWISH VALUES AND PRACTICES.

Surely claiming Israel, the State of Hate and Murder represents Jews is the most anti-semitic thing anyone could say. How can condemning such atrocities represent a hatred of Jews and Judaism unless the religion and its followers are guilty of those crimes as policy and practice?

Which is it?

