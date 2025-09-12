According to Philissa Cramer writing for JTA there was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ on the night of 12th July 2025 in the Greek capital of Athens; the target was an Israeli-owned burger restaurant named ‘King David Burger’.

She writes how:

‘The Israeli owner of a new kosher burger restaurant in Athens says pro-Palestinian vandals attacked his restaurant on Saturday night, spray-painting anti-Israel graffiti and warning the Greek staff not to move lest they be harmed. “Actions like this only remind us how strong and united our people are 🇮🇱❤️,” King David Burger posted on social media on Sunday, adding that supporters had subsequently visited the restaurant. “A huge thank you to everyone who came by yesterday, showed love, and reminded us we’re not alone. We’re here for good food, good vibes, and real connections.” The six-week-old restaurant shared footage showing graffiti that denounced the “Israel Death Forces” and warned, “No Zionist is safe here.” The restaurant’s owner, Zvika Levinson, told Israel Hayom from Israel that Greek authorities were investigating and that he hoped Athens’ mayor would meet with him about ways to keep Israelis in Athens safe. “Attacks against Israeli tourists and, more broadly, our Jewish fellow citizens must be addressed by activating the anti-racism law to the degree of a felony,” a right-wing lawmaker, Adonis Georgiadis (who has promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories in the past), said in a statement retweeted by the Israeli Embassy in Greece. “The blanket targeting of a people is the definition of racism, and in Greece, this must be met with zero tolerance from the authorities.”’ (1)

Interestingly this is another case of a genuine incident – rather than the more frequent cases of faked ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ for profit or politics committed by jews which I have covered extensively as they come up – where jews are shrieking it is ‘anti-Semitism’ - Hannah Feuer even goes as far to make the deranged claim that it is part of an ‘anti-Semitic conspiracy’ in the ‘Jewish Daily Forward’ – (2) when in fact it was simply a case of well… anti-Zionist action in the form of a political protest which resulted in vandalism and disruptions to Levinson’s business that is all.

The Greek police agree and haven’t been investigating the vandalism of ‘King David Burger’ as an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’. (3)

Thus I think we can call this yet another confirmed ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax.

