When Pizzagate first blazed into view on the internet; I didn’t really want or care to know what it was. I told myself that it was just another weird theory about political players or a nugget of truth blown out of all proportions by hyperbole and rhetorical broadsides like the Spirit Cooking scandal.

My initial opinion began to change however when I heard the episode of the old Paranormies podcast that delved into the subject. I then began to check the evidence for myself and to sweep away all the weird ‘add-on’ theories and ideologically-based interpretations, which lead me to the conclusion that Pizzagate was much more than the Spirit Cooking scandal. It wasn’t just another weird claim with little evidence behind it, but a credible theory based upon a convergence of evidence.

To summarise this nicely I quote Nancy O’Brian Simpson:

‘Pizzagate came out of the very real emails of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's creepster campaign manager. So here's the deal: in the emails to or from John Podesta and others are phrases concerning food that just do not make sense on their own, that is, they do not make sense unless they are code words for something else. Some of these phrases in the Wikileaks-released emails include: playing dominoes on pizza; playing dominoes on pasta; having to use three month old pasta; having 460 beany babies, bundles of joy that the owner would like to sell all at once, etc. Many serious internet investigators insist that these are code words that pedophiles use online and to each other. If they are not code words, what in the wide world of sports are they? Have you ever played dominoes on pasta, or pizza?’ (1)

O’Brian Simpson’s summary helps us to appreciate the basic facts behind Pizzagate.

1) Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager’s hacked emails contain weird phrases and out of place words that make little to no sense in or outside their original context.

2) They are not likely to be inside jokes or weird humour, because the responses to them by the individuals concerned don’t indicate humour or joking but rather a serious thing is being discussed in a kind of code.

3) That one possible interpretation of what they are talking about is paedophilia.

In the above points 1 and 2 are beyond dispute based upon the Podesta emails. The most difficult to establish is point three, because, as stated, it is just one possible interpretation.

Now let me utterly frank: some of the interpretations placed upon some of the Podesta emails are quite frankly absurd.

For example Herbert Sandler writes to Podesta that:

‘Lo and behold, instead of pasta and wonderful sauces, it was a lovely tempting assortment of cheeses, YUMMY. I am awaiting the return of my children and grandchildren from their holiday travels so that we can demolish them.’ (2)

This has been spun as a reference to paedophila using the code words of ‘pasta’, ‘sauces’ and ‘cheese’ for different kinds of children. (3) However the email does make sense and it isn’t out of context with Podesta’s well-documented love of Italian food that was inspired by his mother. (4)

It isn’t likely to be a paedophile reference because it actually makes sense and regards a Christmas present of different cheeses made to Herbert Sandler by the Podestas.

Nor is the famous reference to ice cream:

‘I consider ice cream, it's purchase, and it's consumption a rather serious business. We can't just willy-nilly toss it out and about in casual references, especially linked with the word "free."’ (5)

We need look no further than the email it was in response to see that it is humour:

‘From: Laura B. Macrorie Sent: Friday, June 12, 2015 11:38 AM To: Announcements Subject: Ice cream for FREE (time) today! Please consider taking this 10-minute survey about frozen desserts created by Georgetown MBA candidates for our capstone project. We have a quick turnaround to analyze the data, so we're trying to get as many people to take it as possible over the next few days (read: feel free to pass it along to family, friends, and even people you don't even like that much). I offer lifelong friendship and a more relaxed demeanor in exchange. ;-) http://mcdonough.az1.qualtrics.com/S...XBa8MifXAjivad Thank you!! P.S. Sorry about the misleading subject line...but hey, it got you to read this, right??’ (6)

Clearly this is not a reference to paedophilia, but rather a jokey response to an unsolicited survey about frozen desserts from Georgetown University’s MBA program to their ‘announcements’ mailing list.

Now compare that to the famous ‘pizza map handkerchief’ instance.

I quote the relevant email from Susan Sandler to Podesta:

‘Hi John, The realtor found a handkerchief (I think it has a map that seems pizza-related. Is it yorus? They can send it if you want. I know you're busy, so feel free not to respond if it's not yours or you don't want it. Susaner’ (7)

This is in response to the realtor Kathryn Tate’s email to Herbert and Susan Sandler:

‘I just came from checking the Field house and I have a square cloth handkerchief (white w/ black) that was left on the kitchen island. Happy to send it via the mail if you let me know where I should send it.’ (8)

Now this begs the following questions:

1) Tate only mentions that the handkerchief is square made of cloth and coloured white and black. So how on earth does Susan Sandler derive that it has a ‘map’ that is ‘pizza-related’ from it? There is no mention or indication of a file attachment or in-line image so how does she know this? Are handkerchiefs now distributed by pizza places or? Did someone draw a map to a pizza place on a handkerchief?

2) Why doesn’t she just ask Podesta if it is his rather than adding ‘map’ and ‘pizza-related’?

You see what I mean?

The references to a ‘map’ and being ‘pizza-related’ don’t really work with the context of the email unless they are either inside jokes (which they don’t appear to be as Sandler isn’t being playful in her language) or euphemisms of some kind.

My money would be on euphemisms.

Similar goes for playing dominos on pasta, which is the post script of Herbert Sandler’s email to Podesta quoted earlier.

Sandler writes – after thanking Podesta for the cheese selection as a Christmas gift – that:

‘Ps. Do you think I’ll do better playing dominos on cheese than on pasta?’ (9)

Now that isn’t a normal thing to write, because it simply makes no sense even as a joke. Why would you play dominos on cheese rather than on pasta? I mean you could play dominos with pasta or cheese I suppose, but on them…

That doesn’t seem contextual as either humour or an inside joke, but it does sound like cheese and pasta are likely to be euphemisms.

Is all this paedophile slang as people have suggested? (10)

In all honesty I have not found or seen any actual evidence of this as people haven’t produced any screenshots of such usage from the dark web or any credible independent source material that validates this claim.

However it is reasonable to suggest that the Sandler and Podesta families are using some kind of code that only they know, because the emails suggest as much when placed in their original context.

The other interesting thing in all this is the link between John Podesta and the Comet Ping Pong pizza restaurant in Washington D.C.

Comet Ping Pong - a small pizza restaurant owned by one James Alefantis - is referenced in Podesta’s emails as a place that Democratic fund raisers are being held and which are able to personally invite the head of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and have them not only respond in person, but heartily accept. (11)

The reason for this is that Alefantis just happens to be David Brock’s – founder and head of the Democratic media watchdog group ‘Media Matters for America’ – ex-boyfriend. (12) This explains both his personal access to influential political individuals like John Podesta and also - to an extent - why he was labelled by GQ magazine as being the 49th most powerful individual in Washington. (13)

This would be incidental if the 4 and 8 Channers as well as the Redditors who discovered much the evidence hadn’t managed to dig up Alefantis’ Instagram account ‘Jimmy Comet’, which is where the link to paedophilia becomes less speculation and more fact.

Alefantis posted two photos in particular that are suggestive of a desire to have sexual intercourse with children.

These are one where he showed himself holding a small (seemingly male) child, while grinning.

All well and good you would think, but then Alefantis tagged the photo with the words ‘Chicken Lover’. (14)

Strange as clearly that is out of context for the photo: so what does chicken mean?

Well we already know that Alefantis is a male homosexual and it just so happens that ‘chicken’ is North American gay slang for an ‘underage boy’. (15)

So what Alefantis is doing here is holding a male baby and saying he loves underage boys.

Okay you might say he means this figuratively and that he is just saying he likes babies and thinks they are cute in the same way a parent or ordinary person would.

However the problem is he also posted a hand-drawn cartoon with a child asking for ‘the sword’ over and over again with the response that they [the adult] should just ‘God Damn give the child the sword’ on the same Instagram account. (16)

Obviously this is not a cartoon about a child wanting an actual sword. That would make little to no sense as he shouldn’t need to ask for it repeatedly and then given it so that ‘we can all have some peace’.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to work out that is a euphemism for a child begging to be penetrated sexually given that ‘sword’ is a common substitute for ‘penis’ in both the heterosexual and homosexual community. (17) Also if you give a (male) child a sword then it would in all likelihood achieve the exact opposite of getting them to be quiet.

Then you’ve got the plain weird images posted by Alefantis of a young girl taped to a table, which are likely to be transgressive humour but are still quite frankly disturbing. (18)

Alefantis also got himself in quite the tangle when the Channers began suggesting he was using the basement as a brothel where the rape of children was occurring. He did so by openly denying that Comet Ping Pong even had a basement and thus various news organisations - like the BBC and the New York Times - claimed to have ‘debunked’ the allegations against Alefantis. (19)

The problem of course is that in a 2015 interview with Metro Weekly; Alefantis explicitly discussed having a basement where he stored food at Comet Ping Pong. (20) There have also been photos posted by Alefantis on his Instagram account showing what appear to be extensive renovations of the basement area of the same restaurant. (21)

You see what I mean?

The evidence that Alefantis may well have sexual urges towards children is fairly substantive and not based upon wishful thinking. That the Podestas and the Sandlers are also behaving strangely in their emails is also beyond doubt, but there is as yet little to directly link the apparent use of euphemisms by the Podestas and Sandlers to Alefantis’ apparent sexual urges towards underage males and even babies in addition to his Comet Ping Pong shenanigans.

The interesting thing is, as O’Brian Simpson has noted, (22) is the manifest unwillingness of investigative journalists to… well… investigate.

Now some of the counter-arguments advanced by the media can be substantiated. There have been a lot of outlandish theories advanced in regards to Pizzagate from black masses to a chain of pizza places, which double as brothels for paedophiles. (23)

These are what the media has focused on: not the core evidence of Pizzagate.

This also brings in the jews to Pizzagate since one of the pizza places linked to the supposed child molestation ring was Besta Pizza owned by Andrew Kline (an official at the Department of Justice). (24)

Kline’s surname was (presumably mistakenly) modified to ‘Klein’ and people have since attached a jewish link to the affair, but it is not actually true since as far as I can tell neither Kline is jewish or linked to any kind of paedophilia.

The link was apparently been made on the assumption that because Kline was a Clinton appointee to head anti-child sex trafficking investigations (25) and he seems to also own a pizza place in Washington D.C.: he must be somehow involved in the ring.

This just doesn’t follow and is a great example of what has been termed ‘conspiracy group think’ (i.e., the desire to plumb the depths of a real or alleged conspiracy causes unjustifiable claims to be both made and taken seriously), but fortunately the media haven’t really picked up on this in their so-called ‘debunks’ of Pizzagate.

Instead they have been engaging in what I can only describe as hand-waiving as well as making unsubstantiated statements that such an accusation is ‘absurd’ and thus cannot be true. Despite claims that Pizzagate is based upon ‘thin evidence’ and has been ‘thoroughly debunked’; (26) as we have seen the evidence for the allegation is fairly good and as such not exactly describable as ‘thin’. Nor has Pizzagate been ‘thoroughly debunked’ anywhere that I can find.

All I have been able to find is Democratic propaganda organs claiming Pizzagate is a ‘fake news story spread by anonymous neo-Nazis to help Donald Trump’, (27) articles that amount to ‘it is fake because I say it is’ without debunking anything, (28) statements by ‘right-wing jews’ that only ‘morons’ would believe it because it is clearly all a ‘big joke’ and ‘leftists being transgressive idiots’ (29) and the New York Times ‘debunking’ whatever low hanging fruit - such as ‘paedophile symbols on the Comet Ping Pong logo’ claim - they can find. (30) All the while studiously avoiding any evidence – such as the ‘Chicken Lover’ photograph or the ‘Playing Dominos on Cheese or Pasta’ postscript – that is almost impossible for them to explain away while sounding remotely rational.

So desperate are they that 28 year old Edgar Maddison Welch’s rather brief illegal investigation of Comet Ping Pong while armed with an AR-15 is being used to assert the falsity of Pizzagate. (31)

Even in this case the report goes against the attempt to use Welch’s assault on Comet Ping Pong as a way to ‘debunk’ Pizzagate. For the very simple reason that Welch got to locked door that he couldn’t get through even by blowing off the lock with several shots at point-blank range from an AR-15.

Claims that ‘he didn’t find anything because there was nothing to find’ are meaningless precisely because he only got as far as said locked door before he was forced to surrender by the police. We don’t know what was behind said locked door nor do we know what may have been behind it in the past.

Therefore Welch’s investigative attack is not evidence one way or another on the issue of Pizzagate since his investigation didn’t really get anywhere nor in some respects could it ever have done so.

The fact remains however that the evidence for James Alefantis being sexually attracted to children is fairly good (or at least highly suggestive), while that against the Podestas and Sandlers, while suggestive that they are using strange euphemisms isn’t strong enough to link them to paedophila or child abuse.

