Our next ‘Jewish Invention’ myth is the claim made by Pam Karp that Joseph Tykociner - actually Joseph Tykocinski-Tykociner who was indeed a jew from Poland – (1) invented sound on film technology. (2)

In truth Tykocinski-Tykociner claimed to have invented this technology in 1921 and then publicly demonstrated a short film with sound in July 1922 as reported by the ‘New York World’ at the time. (3)

The problem with this claim is that American inventors Lee De Forest and Theodore Case had already invented sound on film technology and from 1919 to 1920 filed for several patents in the US for their sound on film technology called ‘DeForest Phonofilm’ based on the work of Finnish inventor Eric Tigerstedt. Indeed ‘DeForest Phonofilm’ became the basis of the widespread Hollywood standard ‘Fox Movietone’ from 1927. (4)

Tykocinski-Tykociner’s partisans try to claim his priority by unsupported /unevidenced claims that he ‘had invented it by 1918’ when he’d actually just begun work on the problem by their own account and timeline! (5)

However, even De Forest and Case were not the first nor the true inventors of sound on film that honour belongs to Thomas Edison who first invented it in 1894 when he combined his film recording device – the Kinetoscope – with a phonograph to create sound on film. 6) This is called the ‘Dickson Experimental Sound Film’ and you can still watch it online. (7)

So no jews did not invent sound on film technology; Thomas Edison did and then Lee De Forest and Theodore Case brought it to commercial fruition.

