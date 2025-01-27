Thanks to my sharp-eyed reader Marcin Kisielewicz I learn that yet another so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ has been exposed as a deliberate fraud by a jew. This time it is in the beautiful city of Paris in France.

‘Le Parisien’ writes (sadly just the free bit in my translation from the original French):

‘The woman who denounced an anti-Semitic conspiracy in the media last fall will be tried in March for anti-Semitic criminal damage and perjury. She was caught red-handed. The anti-Semitic tags on her door, the Jewish stars on her mailbox, the swastikas on her doormat all existed. But the vandal was her. Nancy S., who exposed herself face uncovered in the fall as the victim of anonymous anti-Semitic threats, will have to explain herself to the Paris judicial court in March, for vandalism that she is accused of having meticulously orchestrated.’ (1)

Put another way Nancy S. graffitied her own mailbox and doormat to claim to be the victim of ‘evil Nazis’ who she believes are still stalking the streets of Paris. No doubt she’ll clean to be ‘raising awareness of anti-Semitism’ or the jews in the French media – after shouting ‘Qui? Qui?’ a bit – will invent some other such rubbish about how ‘she has dementia’ or ‘she struggles with her mental health’ to excuse the fact that this jewess set the entire French judicial system haring off on a wild goose chase – pun intended – looking for imaginary ‘anti-Semites’.

Perhaps a suitable punishment would be to transport her to Auschwitz and lock her in the alleged ‘gas chamber’ over night so she can commune with the ‘dead jews’ and then let her out in the morning to moan about how she is now a ‘spirit medium’ – as I have pointed out else Auschwitz has remarkably few ghost sightings or paranormal encounters for a site of ‘so much suffering and death’ – (2) and is communing with Anne Frank personally.

Anyway, enough humour but it goes to show yet again just how common it is for jews to fake ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ to achieve something they want.

References

(1) https://www.leparisien.fr/faits-divers/la-victime-des-tags-antisemites-dans-son-immeuble-a-paris-aurait-tout-invente-25-01-2025-5PQCUPVZSZEIFFQJKPCBETFMG4.php

(2) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-ghosts-and-hauntings-of-auschwitz