Recently my subscriber M H contacted me with yet another hilarious ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in Westport, Connecticut where Adolf Hitler is again haunting the dreams of jews as the abominable snowman.

We read from ‘NBC Connecticut’ that:

‘Police are investigating after a snowman with antisemitic symbols placed on it was found in Westport. Westport police said a local rabbi contacted them on Sunday night and reported that a snowman with antisemitic features was found at the Newman-Poses Preserve. The person who found the snowman had notified the rabbi and a local blog, police said. On Monday morning, police went to the preserve, started the investigation and found the snowman without any antisemitic symbols. When they contacted the person who launched the complainant, he told them that he found the snowman around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday he while walking in the Newman-Poses Preserve, took a photo of it and removed the antisemitic symbols before leaving the preserve, police said.’ (1)

For the record the offending abominable snowman looked like this:

Now while the snowman was clearly meant to resemble Adolf Hitler; there is no evidence who did nor why. The fact that called the local rabbi rather than just ignored or destroyed it themselves and then proceeded to want to remain anonymous from the resulting media attention tells us that more than likely this is actually a hoax.

I mean why else take photos of it and try to cause ‘concern about anti-Semitism’ to go viral by whining about a bloody snowman of all things!

However, this isn’t the first time we’ve had snow-related fake ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ such as the 2017 Canadian ‘Snow Swastika’ (2) and Donny Klarman’s hilarious - but not ‘anti-Semitic’ - 2022 prank on ultra-Orthodox jews in New Jersey which turned them into snowmen temporarily. (3)

Yet it is also almost certainly a ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax made up by a jew to ‘raise awareness about rising anti-Semitism’ or some other such rubbish!

