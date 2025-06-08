According to Los Angeles-based Arabic newspaper ‘Watan’ there was a child molestation case in Tel Aviv in late 2023/early 2024 where an elderly jewish evacuee from Kiryat Shmona – near the border with Lebanon – was accused of raping a four- and seven-year girl in a hotel in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area (aka ‘Gush Dan’) and arrested by the police.

We read how:

‘A court in Tel Aviv extended the detention of a 64-year-old Israeli settler from “Kiryat Shmona” settlement in northern occupied Palestine for eight days on charges of raping three children aged between 4 and 7 in a hotel sheltering Israeli war refugees in the “Gush Dan” area.

According to the Hebrew newspaper “Yedioth Ahronoth,” Zion F’anono, 64, from “Kiryat Shmona,” is suspected of committing “indecent acts” against three children in the hotel, after a mother of a 4-year-old girl lodged a complaint against him, leading to his arrest.

The suspect’s lawyer requested a publication ban on his name and a closed-door session, but the police representative opposed the request, stating: “The suspect sexually harassed a young girl in the hotel. We suspect there may be other victims, as at this stage suspicion revolves around three children.”

After questioning the suspect, he claimed that “the girl came to him.”

The judge did not accept the request for a publication ban, stating in his decision, among other things: “Although the request relates to the crime of a heinous act against a minor under the age of 14, without detailing, it actually involves suspicion of committing sexual assaults against three children aged between 4 and 7, who were displaced as a result of the war.”

In his decision, the judge wrote that “at this stage, there is suspicion of committing despicable acts, but the investigation may lead to other directions.”

The suspect admits to physical contact, but claims it was “innocent” physical contact, according to the newspaper.

The lawyer for the accused said she was aware of the seriousness of the act, but based on what she learned from the suspect, it does not seem to meet a high standard for sexual crimes.’ (1)