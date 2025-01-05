Recently I did a bit of googling around the subject of bestiality to see if I could find any discussions - other than by (or against) the jewish utilitarian philosopher Peter Singer who famous endorsed it by proxy in 2001 as well as again more recently - of the demographics of the adherents of it. I stumbled across a couple of news stories in and around the debate about formalizing the illegality of bestiality in 2012 in Germany. (1)

To my manifest surprise I noticed that these stories tended to mention a particular organization in Germany called ZETA - 'Zoophiles Engagement fur Toleranz und Aufklarung' (which sense translates to 'Zoophiles for Tolerance and Public Enlightenment') - (2) and so I decided to look them up out of a morbid sense of curiosity to see who they were and what they were about.

Their spokesman - and from what little I can glean ZETA's membership appears to be nearly entirely male - was at that time an individual named Michael Kiok (who is the former chairman/chief executive of ZETA). (3)

Now 'Kiok' is really a very unusual surname and I cannot find a definitive origin for it: it could be Chinese (as Kiok doesn't look Chinese: we can reasonably discount this) or it could be Germano-Jewish. I say Germano-Jewish because I can find no clear origin or discussion of it, but yet it is listed as being a surname used in Germany (specifically in Lower Silesia). (4) While I can also find jewish individuals using it. (5)

Now - as I have said - Kiok is the former chairman of ZETA (presumably he stood down after German patriots decided to remonstrate with him about his continual pet rape), but his place has been taken by one David Zimmerman - who seems to be a gentile (although it is not difficult to see from his 'bio' on the ZETA website that Zimmerman has severe emotional and mental health issues) - (6) while the other is Patrik Drohn. (7) Drohn is (at least partly) a Galician jewish surname - (8) and not unlike 'Kiok' which comes from the same area as far as I can ascertain - which probably derives from the Hebrew name 'Gidron' (pronounced 'gee drohn').

This then means that at least one of the three chairmen (Drohn) of the main pro-bestiality group in Germany - that even openly protests in the streets - (9) is almost certainly jewish, while another (Kiok) is very likely to be a member of the tribe as well. That therefore allows us to state that the main advocacy group in Germany for freaks of nature who want to have sex with animals is largely controlled (or at least represented to the public) by jews.

