Zack Polanski – the jewish leader of the British Green Party – is famous for many awful things. The best known of which was his 2013 claim that he could increase a woman’s breast size by hypnotherapy (1) but also for his failing to pay council tax. (2)

Recently Polanski has been heavily emphasizing his jewish ancestry as a way to try and beat accusations of ‘anti-Semitism’ which are completely unfounded in my opinion if extremely ironic. In so doing Polanski began pushing his jewish ancestor’s ‘encounters with anti-Semitism’ and seems to have made a bit of a faux pas in failing to keep his story straight.

As ‘Jewish News’ reported on 2nd October 2026:

‘Zack Polanski has faced questions regarding claims that his “ancestors” faced Nazi persecution in Poland before coming to England, after it was revealed that all four of his grandparents were born in the UK before Hitler invaded Poland in 1939. In his 2025 conference speech, the Green party leader told the crowd that his Jewish ancestry was “confusing and muddling” because we were “constantly on the run”, but that from what he could gather, “my ancestors started in Latvia in a Jewish town, but they fled because of pogroms. They fled to Ukraine where they faced more pogroms. Then they ended up in Poland where they faced the Nazis. Then they arrived in England and met antisemitism here too.” As reported by The Mail, all of Polanski’s grandparents were born in Northern England over a period ranging from 1916-1934, meaning that his great grandparents were in Britain by that time. In the wake of his 2025 conference speech, Polanski regularly repeated the line that his family had fled from Poland in the wake of the Nazis. Appearing on a panel for a BBC Question Time immigration special in December last year, he said that “My great-grandparents lived in Latvia. They’re Jewish and we fled because of Pogroms. “We ended up in Ukraine. We fled again; more Pogroms. Then in Nazi-occupied Poland. Then fled again. And this is what people have done throughout history.” However, in a September podcast interview, he said that “My great-grandparents actually came here way before the Second World War”. A Green party spokesman told The Mail: ‘Jewish family history is often confusing and muddled, as Zack has acknowledged. ‘It’s astonishing that the only current Jewish leader of a British political party is having his family history raked over by the press in an attempt to discredit him”.’ (3)

The crux of the argument is that Polanski’s ancestors actually arrived in Britain long before Poland (or Eastern Europe in general) was occupied by the Third Reich, but Polanski made it seem - in his 2025 speech - like they came to Britain during the German occupation of Poland in the Second World War.

This is typical jewish chicanery by Polanski but far from uncommon in so far as you frequently find ‘Holocaust’-related stories make no sense in terms of timeline and also jews have a habit of colloquially referring to any twentieth century ‘anti-Semite’ or government which took action against them (individually and/or collectively) as ‘Nazis’.

So, in essence all Polanski did here was a typical bit of jewish ‘Holocaust’ chutzpah, but because he is critical of Israel. The Israel Lobby and its horde of myrmidons in the British mainstream media then did something unusual – for them at least – and called Polanski on his family ‘Holocaust’ story so he has been caught with his trousers down and made to look like something of a pillock.

Hence the Green Party’s rather lame official response that: ‘Jewish family history is often confusing and muddled.’ (4)

In truth it is not but jews often use bureaucratic ambiguity in the record keeping in Eastern Europe to claim all sorts of rubbish is/was true when it is/was not.

The difference with Polanski and your average jew in the world today is he actually got called out on his ‘Holocaust’ chutzpah by the mainstream media.

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References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/zack-polanski-jewish-fraudster-and

(2) https://taxpolicy.org.uk/2026/05/11/zack-polanski-boat-council-tax-electoral-law/

(3) https://www.jewishnews.co.uk/polanski-faces-questions-over-incorrect-claims-that-his-ancestors-faced-the-nazis/

(4) Idem.