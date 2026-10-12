Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan's avatar
Ryan
Oct 12

You’d get arrested for drawing Polanski.

Reply
Share
1 reply
martyrmadefanboy's avatar
martyrmadefanboy
Oct 12

Mr. Karl, your level of productivity is at the level of three average substack writers.

That's a guess, but I bet an analysis could be done on the average words per week outputted among the top 100 1+ articles per week writers.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture