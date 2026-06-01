Zack Polanski (born David Paulden but changed his name to ‘acknowledge his jewish heritage’) (1) is the current and highly controversial leader of the forces of both the liberal-left and political Islam in Britain in his role as the leader of the so-called ‘Green Party’.

Polanski is also a homosexual vegan as well as a jew and as such is quite the leading athlete in the anti-British anti-White Special Olympics that British politics has become over the last years. However, Polanski has long been haunted by the ghost of jewish conduct past specifically concerning a promotional interview and consultation at he gave in June 2013 to the British daily newspaper ‘The Sun’ about he could – via his new ‘medical’ practice of hypnotherapy – cause her breasts to increase/grow in size.

This article is happily still online and reads as follows:

‘Has the time come when we can burn all those uncomfortable push-up bras? Hypnotherapist Zack Polanksi reckons so. He says he can boost your cup size using the mind alone. “This is an extremely new approach, but I can see it becoming popular very quickly, because it’s so safe and a lot cheaper than a boob job,” says Zack. “In theory, it could work on other areas of the body, too. There’s no reason why it can’t help nails grow longer and stronger, for instance. “And there is already proof that hypnotherapy has helped a number of alopecia sufferers with hair growth.” So can hypnotherapy really boost your bust? We sent 32B Sun girl KASIE DAVIES to find out for herself. IMAGINE being able to change your body simply by thinking about it. All you have to do is close your eyes and relax while your unconscious takes over. Surely such wondrous magic is the stuff of fairytales — or is it? As I’m standing naked in front of the bathroom mirror, I’m hoping that getting my breasts enlarged by a HYPNOTIST could be a reality. I had a baby last year and since then my 32in B-cup breasts are struggling, so the idea of being able to “think” them bigger (and while we’re at it, why not firmer as well?) is attractive. When I tell friends about my plan, they react in a similar way. It starts with a puzzled “How on earth… ?” followed by a nervous laugh when they realise I’m not joking. All except a couple of male pals whose instinctive response was, “Does it work on penises, too?” To be honest, I have no idea. But I am here to find out for myself if it will give my boobs a boost. The practitioner, Zack Polanski, looks immaculate when he lets me into his London Harley Street practice. He’s in dark slacks and a tight-fitting jumper but I try to ignore the resemblance to Marvin from JLS. I follow him up a flight of stairs while making jokes about shows where hypnotists make people chew onions like apples. Zack laughs. “The reality is very different,” he says. Realising I’m new to this, he explains how it works. “People think differently when they’re fully conscious and trying to think about something, compared to moments when they’re unconscious and running on automatic,” says Zack. “Hypnosis essentially involves taking a person’s fixed attention and moving it from one place to another. “Take, for example, the last time you were engrossed in a book or TV show and didn’t hear someone say your name. Right then, you were under a form of hypnosis.” I’m sold. I think Zack must sense my eagerness as he ushers me into a dimly lit room and sits me down in an armchair. He tells me to relax. We start to talk about my past — I assume to build up some kind of psychological profile. He asks me how I feel about my body and any areas (apart from my breasts) that I’d like to change. Then the part I find embarrassing: He wants to know what my husband thinks of my body and how our relationship has been affected. He asks me to imagine how my life will change with my new boobs. Will I dress or walk differently? This is for visualisation purposes, one of the techniques he’ll be using. So how exactly will this change the size of my breasts? Our body image is in our brain, so by working with visualisation of the ideal bust size, Zack reckons he can change this image and ask the unconscious to increase the bust size to match the new body image. OK, I’m with him so far. But I still don’t understand how physical change occurs. The unconscious mind also controls our bodily functions, says Zack. So he will be speaking to the part of the brain that controls the release of growth hormones needed for breast enlargement, as well as stimulating tissue growth and blood flow to that area. Zack refers to a study at the University of Manchester where they split people into two groups. One had to exercise to promote muscle growth, the other had to visualise muscle growth. They found that the group who visualised got 50 per cent of

the same muscle growth as the group that exercised. Zack asks me to visualise what I had for breakfast, urging me to remember how it smelt and tasted. Then he asks me to picture what I’m having for dinner and we go through the same process again. He tells me that I should be feeling relaxed now, and not to worry if I drift off from what he’s saying because it’s my unconscious, not my conscious, mind he’ll be talking to. Now, on to my breasts. Zack asks me to picture myself with bigger boobs. “Imagine you’re in a movie,” he says. “I want you to make the image bigger and brighter so it fills the screen. Now step it up and feel what it’s like having your new breasts. Are you walking differently? Do you look happy?” This goes on until, eventually, he turns his attention to my unconscious by addressing it like a person. He asks it questions: “Would the unconscious be willing to support this process? Are there any ways your unconscious could support you in making these changes?” After each question, Zack politely thanks my unconscious. I feel my nipples begin to tingle, although that might be because we’ve spent 20 minutes talking about them. When Zack brings me round, I feel simultaneously heavy and revived. I ask him whether I can do anything to help the process once home. He suggest I visualise myself with bigger breasts as often as possible. But more importantly, he urges me to listen to my unconscious. Over the next couple of days, I feel relaxed. I’m eating foods I’ve never really liked, such as bananas. I email Zack to ask if this is related to the therapy. He says it is part of the process, drawing me to high-energy foods to encourage tissue growth. I measure my bust after three days. I’ve grown from a 32in chest to 34in.

Three days later, my chest measures 35in. Another three days and I’m 36in. I’m still wearing a B-cup but it is a lot more snug and I realise I should have been wearing an A-cup before. Panic sets in. What if my breasts don’t stop growing? But after ten days the growth grinds to a halt and my usual eating habits resume. After two weeks, I email Zack to ask him why. He says that, during our session, it emerged my unconscious wasn’t happy for this experiment to occur

for an indefinite amount of time, so he asked it whether it was OK to happen for ten days. It apparently agreed. I’m stunned. So, has it worked? I believe so. I also feel calmer and happier. And I don’t scrutinise my body as much — so perhaps some mysterious force is still at work. Now… where’s that new lacy bra?’ (2)

Naturally Polanski is rather embarrassed now about his interview so in a 25th January 2019 article on ‘Medium’ he claimed that:

‘I worked at kids’ adventure company PGL for years. I’m sure there’s thousands of pictures of me around the UK that kids have taken from the 00’s where I’m dressed with boxer shorts on my head, mud all over my face or leading chants about snot and flatulence. And then in 2013, the Sun newspaper got in touch. It wasn’t quite my big break. I was working as a hypnotherapist by day, still performing in theatres at night before often going on to collect peoples drinks in nightclubs. I was asked if I could do a very bizarre article about hypnotherapy and breast enlargement. I agreed to it under the specific understanding that it was not something I charged for; and a chance for the Sun to include more science and research around hypnotherapy (which has seen fantastic progress in recent years, particularly around anxiety in NHS studies) in their health section. I wasn’t given any editorial sign-off, didn’t see the finished article ahead of publication. The clinic works around anxiety, self confidence, building body image, self esteem and helps veterans with post traumatic stress disorder to help them reintegrate back into society.. I was concerned. The article didn’t communicate that. And I was more than surprised that it included the prices that the clinic charged for our work. I made a mistake which misled people about the work I do with people on body image, and I apologise unreservedly for that. I am horrified to have been involved in an article that perpetuated societal pressures over idealised images of women’s bodies. I went on BBC Radio that very same week and made it very clear I never had or would offer this service, outside of the context of the article, that I want women to feel comfortable about their bodies whatever they look like. I expressed the need for more evidence based research into talking therapies. I received lots of emails from women of which I always replied that it wasn’t a service we offered but I’d be happy to have a conversation about positive body image. I also received, even more emails, from men who wanted to know if it worked on other body parts. Needless to say — the answer here again was that it wasn’t a service the clinic provided.’ (3)

The problem of course is that in his desperate attempt at damage control Polanski claims he ‘corrected’ the ‘mistaken impression’ he had given that he could achieve such an effect via hypnotherapy the next day in an interview with the BBC and that it was all a ‘big misunderstanding’ and claimed that all he ever did was to ‘help people with their body image issues’.

Naturally the generally pro-Polanski – and similarly heavily jewish - BBC promptly checked their records and discovered two things: ‘Polanski has since said he was misrepresented and never believed it was possible, claiming he spoke to the BBC the day after the article to apologise. BBC News cannot find evidence of such an interview, but six days later he spoke to Radio Humberside to stand by the theory saying “the evidence is growing”. […] The BBC asked the Green Party to point us to the BBC interview in question and also searched programme running orders but could find no record of it. However, six days later on 18 June, Polanski did speak to BBC Radio Humberside. In that interview he did not apologise but defended the claims. “Actually increasingly more and more as I work with people, there’s starting to become anecdotal evidence, at least, of a growth in breast size,” he told presenter Peter Levy. Polanski said it was an “experiment” and needed further research. He added that he hoped people would decide they did not want to enhance their breasts but would “become more comfortable from the inside out”. But he added “the evidence is growing” the technique could work. “I believe that it can happen in theory and I think it’s definitely worth investing the time of evidence and research into hypnosis generally.” The interview contradicts claims Polanski has made since becoming leader of the Green Party.’ (4)

The BBC’s analysis was echoed by the similarly pro-Polanski ‘Guardian’ whose correspondent Peter Walker wrote on 11th March 2026 that:

‘He said he used a BBC interview the day after the Sun article appeared, in June 2013, to apologise. But according to the BBC, the corporation has been unable to locate an interview with Polanski from that day. The broadcaster has, however, uncovered an interview Polanski did with BBC Humberside six days after the Sun interview which did not appear to include an apology. In excerpts from this interview, Polanski talks about “a successful project” with the Sun journalist in changing the size of her breasts, indicating that he had tried the technique with other people. “We’ve done it a couple of times and there seems to be no shift, but actually, increasingly more and more as I work with people, there is starting to be anecdotal evidence at least of a growth in breast size,” he said. “With her breast size, in the Sun article, she says that she grew four inches. It didn’t change her cup size, she stayed the same cup size, but she said it was a tighter fit.” Pressed on whether he personally believed that hypnotherapy could increase breast size, Polanski replied: “I believe that it can happen in theory.”’ (5)

Naturally you can’t ‘increase your breast size’ by hypnotherapy but Polanski clearly attempted to make potential and actual clients of his hypnotherapy practice in London believe that this was not only possible, but was in fact a ‘revolutionary new method’ that eliminated the need for expensive breast enhancement surgery.

Further if you look at the sort of things that Polanski is quoted by ‘The Sun’ as asking like:

‘We start to talk about my past — I assume to build up some kind of psychological profile. He asks me how I feel about my body and any areas (apart from my breasts) that I’d like to change. Then the part I find embarrassing: He wants to know what my husband thinks of my body and how our relationship has been affected. He asks me to imagine how my life will change with my new boobs. Will I dress or walk differently?’ (6)

And:

‘Zack asks me to picture myself with bigger boobs. “Imagine you’re in a movie,” he says. “I want you to make the image bigger and brighter so it fills the screen. Now step it up and feel what it’s like having your new breasts. Are you walking differently? Do you look happy?” This goes on until, eventually, he turns his attention to my unconscious by addressing it like a person.’ (7)

It sounds like Polanski – who claims he is only attracted to men – is asking such extremely specific and personally invasive questions to understand the reporter’s love and sex life – remember he isn’t a psychologist or a so-called ‘sex therapist’ but rather a glorified hypnotist who appears to be using Freudian mumbo-jumbo (‘The Unconscious Mind’) – in order to get off about the details rather than ‘because he is trying to help the patient’.

What is certain however is that Polanski was then a jewish con-man trying to use ‘alternative medicine’ as a fig leaf to make money off of the gullible and the vulnerable, which is exactly – I might add – what he is now trying to do as the leader of the Green party.

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References

(1) https://greenparty.org.uk/2025/10/03/green-party-leader-zack-polanski-speech-to-conference-2025/

(2) https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/798031/can-you-really-think-your-boobs-bigger/

(3) https://medium.com/@ZackPolanski/politics-was-never-part-of-the-plan-85805b590b62

(4) https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cn9enygvezeo

(5) https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/mar/11/zack-polanski-repeated-claim-hypnosis-can-increase-breast-size-bbc-interview-reveals

(6) https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/798031/can-you-really-think-your-boobs-bigger/

(7) Idem.