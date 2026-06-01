Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Jun 1

the green party will go the same route the german equivalent, die gruenen, has gone.

like the foliage of a tree.

start out green, change to red to end up brown...

acknowledging jewish heritage is just another term for being a proud member of the club of genocidal supremacist psychopaths.

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Mark Anthony Pritchard's avatar
Mark Anthony Pritchard
Jun 1

Sounds like he specialises in conning gullible and desperate women. Joining the Greens makes perfect sense. Their entire platform is based upon conning gullible and desperate young college women.

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