On 20th May 2025 at a US Congressional Hearing about ‘rising anti-Semitism’ organized by the ‘Tom Lantos Foundation for Human Rights’ – which is a basically an American front for the Israeli quango ‘MEMRI’ – (1) we were treated to a member of the ‘American Jewish Committee’, two representatives from the B’nai B’rith and a supposedly ‘neutral’ policy consultant called Stacy Burdett – who actually works for the ‘Jewish Council for Public Affairs’ – (2) warbling incoherently about ‘rising anti-Semitism’ and not really offering much beyond yet more ‘Holocaust education’ and ‘funding the jewish community’ as a ‘solution’. (3)

However, I think what one of B’nai B’rith representatives – Rabbi Eric Fusfield – had to say what was actually quite telling.

The ‘Christian Post’ reports that:

‘The day before two Israeli Embassy staffers were gunned down in the nation's capital, a rabbi warned U.S. lawmakers that Hamas' propaganda about Israel and its military campaign in Gaza has fueled a worldwide spike in antisemitism. Eric Fusfield, a rabbi and the director of legislative affairs for B’nai B’rith International, a Jewish human rights and Israel advocacy organization, was among four witnesses who testified at a Tuesday hearing titled “Worldwide Persecution of Jews.” The bipartisan hearing, hosted by the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the House of Representatives, comes amid reports of a global surge in antisemitic incidents. Reps. Chris Smith, R-N.J., and Jim McGovern, D-Mass., both led the hearing, during which Fusfield stressed the importance of an educational approach to addressing antisemitism while also emphasizing that governments have a duty to ensure public safety. “We’re losing the narrative,” the rabbi testified. “We’re losing the PR battle to terrorists, who rape women and decapitate babies. Somehow, in this morality play, Israel is the bad guy. It does take all of us to turn this narrative around.” While the commission noted that anti-Israel animus has played a part in various antisemitic incidents following the Hamas-led terror attacks against Israel in October 2023, Jewish advocacy groups, such as the Anti-Defamation League, had already been tracking an apparent rise in antisemitism.’ (4)

The interesting thing about this is not the usual platitudes about ‘educating anti-Semites’ – in reality anti-Semites are often a well-educated bunch while philo-Semites in my experience tend to be under-educated - but rather than tactic admission from Fusfield that he and his people have completely lost of narrative – he’s trying to make it seem like they still have time and the ability to claw it back because otherwise why fund groups like his? – and that after circa eighty years the jews have lost the strategic initiative and have put themselves in a problem that they don’t have a way to get out.

The problem you see is in order to get out of these problems the jews would have to pipe down and be quiet as well as retreat from their ‘Israel right or wrong’ and ‘any criticism of Israel is anti-Semitism’ positions to let the dust settle and allow them to rebuild their defensive lines, which they won’t do because jews are fundamentally extreme egotists in the same way that psychopaths often are and they refuse to even understand the problem they are facing let alone take the decisive let alone take the decisive but humiliating actions required to have a chance to create a new ring of steel around the popular discourse to shield it from people like me and you dear reader.

Jews simply won’t do this and will continue to warble about the need for ‘more education’ – especially ‘Holocaust education’ – and demands for ‘crackdowns’ on ‘anti-Semitic speech’ as well as the inevitable demands for taxpayer’s money to fund all of it.

That this in turn will further evidence the reality of jewish influence and power as well as its malevolence towards non-jews in general goes right over their heads, but it will continue to cause increasing levels as well as the further radicalization of anti-Semitism in general leading inevitably to some kind of revolutionary moment and when that revolutionary moment comes – which Rabbi Fusfield and his kin dread – we have to be ready to make that revolutionary moment count.

We need change.

We need a jew-free West.

We need National Socialism.

