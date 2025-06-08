Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CK's avatar
CK
5h

The leading cause of antisemitism always has and always will be jewish behavior, it’s just in their DNA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
brosi's avatar
brosi
6h

Jews believe that the reason anti-semites hate them is not because of anything Jews do

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture