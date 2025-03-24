Yet another case of a serial jewish child molester that was – and has continued to – actively protected from justice by the Orthodox jewish community is a jewish homosexual serial child rapist named Yona Weinberg who was sentenced to a mere thirteen months in gaol in September 2009 for raping two pre-teen boys sometime before June 2008.

Happily, to make a complicated story very clear Adrienne Sanders and Lee Higgins wrote a summary of Weinberg’s crimes and legal troubles in 2016 for ‘Lohud’ which I quote below so you can get the facts of the situation:

‘June 2008: Brooklyn district attorney indicts Yona Weinberg, a 29-year-old licensed social worker and bar mitzvah tutor, on numerous charges including nine misdemeanor counts of second-degree sexual abuse and six of child endangerment. June 2009: Weinberg convicted of nine counts for victimizing two boys — seven counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two of child endangerment September 2009: Weinberg sentenced to 13 months in jail. At his sentencing, Judge J. Reichbach criticizes the Orthodox Jewish community for supporting Weinberg, noting 90 letters were sent attesting to his character and innocence — and mentioning nothing about the victims. September 2009: Weinberg loses appeal. 2010: Weinberg released from jail after serving roughly a year. He returns to his Brooklyn home, where he lives with his wife and young children. Weinberg is designated a Level 3 sex offender (high risk of repeat offense and threat to public safety). June 2014: Police investigate a complaint Weinberg allegedly groped an 11-year-old boy after they were watching television in Weinberg's apartment earlier that year. Prosecutors declined to bring charges, according to the Daily News. August 2014: Weinberg allegedly elbows and slams the same 11-year-old against a coat rack in synagogue after prayer service, hurting the boy's back. The boy told police that Weinberg pushed him against a bookshelf, threatening further harm if he continued to talk to authorities, the Daily News reported. September 2014: Police file report about the alleged physical assault. The next day, police go to Weinberg’s Flatbush home to arrest him, according to the Daily News. His wife told police he was not home and referred them to his attorney. Weinberg moves to Israel. Shortly after, his wife and four children join him in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Har Nof.’ (1)

Now there is a fair bit that Sanders and Higgins leave out in their summary which we need to add back in to make it all make sense.

Firstly, we need to realise that Weinberg is yet another case – along with Meir Dascalowitz, (2) Nechemya Weberman, (3) Rabbi Joel Kolko (4) and Rabbi Yechiel Brauner - (5) of powerful Orthodox/ultra-Orthodox jews in Brooklyn flexing their financial and political clout with then Brooklyn District Attorney Charles Hynes to get jewish child molesters off completely or with light sentences. (6)

Secondly, we also need to realise that Weinberg was actively protected from the charges by the Orthodox/ultra-Orthodox jewish community of New York with ‘The Jewish Chronicle’ from October 2009 commenting that:

‘A New York State Supreme Court judge has criticised the Orthodox community for shielding perpetrators of sexual abuse while persecuting victims. Judge Gustin Reichbach lamented the community’s “circle-the-wagons attitude” as he sentenced Yona Weinberg, a barmitzvah tutor and social worker from Brooklyn, to 13 months in jail for molesting two boys. At the sentencing earlier this month, the courtroom was filled with Weinberg’s supporters. Almost 100 members of the Orthodox community wrote letters to the judge defending him.’ (7)

So not exactly one or two jews but rather around a hundred at least: huh?

Thirdly once again Weinberg is alleged to have molested another boy – who was 11 at the time – in 2014 and for some strange reason New York city prosecutors ‘declined to bring charges’ – Charles Hynes had left office in 2013 but we may reasonably presume the same concerns about the financial and political power of the Orthodox/ultra-Orthodox jew community in Brooklyn continued to be a significant factor – then attacks the same boy in September 2014 for ‘talking to the police’ and then Weinberg promptly ‘flees to Israel’ ahead of the police and his family joins him soon after. (8)

Now add to this the fact that Rabbi Yakov Horowitz – who is a rarity in that he’s actually trying to put a stop to rampant child molestation and paedophilia in the jewish community – exposed who Weinberg was to the local community – not that it apparently made much of a difference – who Weinberg promptly sued for daring to point out that he was likely to sodomise/sexually molest other boys again according to US prison authorities – (9) which the 2014 incident promptly proved – and proceeded to lose said law suits in October 2021. (10)

But now despite that Weinberg is roaming free in Israel despite having sodomized two pre-teen boys in 2009 and seemingly sexually molested another in 2014 who then proceeded to try and silence before he went on the run from the NYPD.

What does that say about both how jews use their influence and also the prevalence of child molesters in Israel?

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.lohud.com/story/news/investigations/2016/08/04/yona-weinbergs-timeline-sexual-abuse-and-legal-bullying/87915680/

(2) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/meir-dascalowitz-jewish-child-molester

(3) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/nechemya-weberman-jewish-child-molester

(4) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/rabbi-joel-kolko-jewish-homosexual

(5) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/rabbi-yechiel-jerry-brauner-jewish

(6) Notes Hynes’ involvement in the case here and Weinberg’s extraordinarily light sentence: https://law.justia.com/cases/new-york/appellate-division-second-department/2010/2010-06180.html then see https://www.theguardian.com/world/2012/may/11/brooklyn-da-defends-orthodox-abuse and https://www.nytimes.com/2012/05/11/nyregion/for-ultra-orthodox-in-child-sex-abuse-cases-prosecutor-has-different-rules.html

(7) https://www.thejc.com/news/world/orthodox-shielding-sex-abusers-o69obhrh

(8) See: https://nypost.com/2018/03/22/nyc-bar-mitzvah-tutor-convicted-of-sex-abuse-living-freely-in-jerusalem/

(9) Cf. Douglas Youvan, ‘Justice and Advocacy: The Legal Battle Between Rabbi Yakov Horowitz and Yona (Jason) Weinberg’, July 2024, Self-Published: ResearchGate

(10) https://www.timesofisrael.com/court-rejects-pedophiles-lawsuit-against-rabbi-who-likened-him-to-a-terrorist/ also see https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/rabbi-who-warned-parents-about-pedophile-not-liable-in-defamation-lawsuit-682859