Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Little Nell's avatar
Little Nell
2m

Someone needs to keep track of this verminous scumbag and report on him often. If I lived on the East Coast it would be my pleasure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture