Recently Republican Senator and all-round Shabbos goy extraordinaire Ted Cruz decided to jump in feet first into the debate around the trial and death of Jesus… well not that it really is an actual debate, but you know… Shabbos goyim like trying to re-write Christian theology as well as history and logic for… well… pats on the head and shekels.

‘World Israel News’ reported his comments thus:

‘Republican Senator Ted Cruz lambasted claims by fellow Christians that Jews were responsible for the death of Jesus, calling the accusation historically inaccurate, theologically false, and fundamentally bigoted. On Wednesday, the senator hosted conservative pundit Ben Ferguson and former Auburn Tigers basketball coach Bruce Pearl on his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz.” During the discussion, Pearl, who is Jewish, challenged antisemitism based on the claim that Jews killed Jesus, while appearing to affirm that Jews were indeed responsible. “You could either look at the Jews and say, ‘Well, you all killed Christ…killed our God.’ Okay, well, was it not God’s plan to send his son to die so that you would be brought into covenant with him? Wasn’t that his plan?” Pearl said. “Does it really matter who killed him?” he continued. “Jesus was Jewish.” “The week before Christmas, and Ben will remember this, I sent out a tweet and I said, ‘Two thoughts that drive the anti-Semites crazy in this Christmas season. Number one, our savior Jesus was Jewish in the line of David, and number two, Jews didn’t kill Jesus – I did. You did. He died for our sins’,” Cruz said.’ (1)

Ironically Cruz here is the one being a bit of a moron who can’t add two and two together to get four because he’s basically claiming ‘it wasn’t the jews’ and trying to find anyone else to blame – the traditional target is the Romans because the Romans can’t twerk back and call bullshit – then settling on the idea because of the omnipotent, omnipresent nature of God in Christian theology and because of the doctrine of the hypostatic union (Jesus is fully god and fully man at the same time) then therefore ‘it was God’s choice and thus God’s fault’.

The problem with this argument from Cruz is that because of the hypostatic union then Jesus was both fully god and fully man so therefore while you can claim ‘God killed himself’ in essence via said doctrine; you also still have a man who was killed by people that is unless Cruz wants to claim Jesus wasn’t fully man or man at all (aka the historically potent Christian heresy of Monophysitism) which would also render Cruz a heretic. It would also render the claim that ‘Jesus was jewish’ null and void incidentally since Jesus wasn’t fully man.

Either way Cruz’s argument is disingenuous since the Gospels are absolutely clear that the responsibility for the death of Jesus (i.e., who murdered him) lies at the hands of the jews (2) and not the Romans and while the Gospels also tell us that Jesus chose to die ‘for our sins’; that doesn’t mean that somebody didn’t kill him since he didn’t commit suicide but rather allowed himself to be caught and executed by others.

Those others are the jews and Romans.

Now I say both because this is where Cruz is typically completely dishonest because while he quickly moves – as per standard – to blame the Romans for Jesus’ death:

‘The senator then castigated those blaming Jews for Jesus’ death as “antisemites,” adding that no argument is made to hold Italians responsible, despite the execution being carried out by Romans. “That’s what the New Testament says, is that he willingly took the cross to die for our sins, and so the sort of antisemites who says Jews killed Jesus, well actually, it was Romans who drove the nails in. Is anyone mad at the Italians? Like that’s just stupid. It’s bad theology, it’s bigotry, and I will admit I was kind of happy with that tweet because it really did drive the anti-Semites crazy.”’ (3)

This fundamentally lies about the Gospel narrative around the death of Jesus in that Jesus is arrested in the Garden of Gethsemane by the forces of the High Priest Caiaphas (i.e., by the jews) who then convey Jesus to Caiaphas and the Sanhedrin who then proceed to try Jesus ‘as a jew’ in secret at night to decide whether or not they shall execute or free him with the chosen method of execution being to hand him over to the Roman governor of Judea Pontius Pilate stating that he claimed to be ‘King of the Jews’ and was therefore a political subversive and thus slated for immediate execution by Pilate as a political subversive.

Now while the jews didn’t execute Jesus themselves; they captured and tried Jesus themselves with the punishment for being found guilty to be handed over to the Roman authorities whose response was almost as predictable as gravity: execution.

I am sure Cruz would - as a Protestant - claim that the victims of the Spanish Inquisition were ‘victims of the Roman Catholic Church’ – which would be true because they were – but the problem you see is that the same thing applies: the Roman Catholic Church didn’t execute heretics per se but rather they tried them, found them guilty and then ‘handed them over to the secular arm’ (in the case of Spain; the Spanish state) who then chose to execute them (although they – like the Romans – in theory didn’t have to).

So, then this would mean that according to Cruz all the Protestant martyrs of Spain were not executed at the behest of the Roman Catholic Church – who apparently bear no responsibility for their persecution and execution whatsoever according to him – and it was all the fault of the Spanish state.

Illogical: isn’t it?

Well, that’s Cruz’s ‘argument’ and its necessary consequences.

The other rhetorical point Cruz makes that ‘we don’t blame the Italians for the death of Jesus’ is also illogical because the Gospel of Matthew clearly states the reason for the responsibility of the jews today for the deeds of their ancestors with the jews stating:

‘His blood be on us, and on our children.’ (4)

If Cruz is a Christian, then these words are binding and the jews are still responsible for killing Jesus today not just in 33 A.D.

It is also worth noting that if Cruz’s argument below holds true:

‘‘The senator then castigated those blaming Jews for Jesus’ death as “antisemites,” adding that no argument is made to hold Italians responsible, despite the execution being carried out by Romans.’ (5)

Then why is anyone still paying ‘Holocaust’ reparations?

Answers on a postcard please!

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://worldisraelnews.com/ted-cruz-the-jews-didnt-kill-jesus/

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/did-the-jews-kill-jesus-the-biblical

(3) https://worldisraelnews.com/ted-cruz-the-jews-didnt-kill-jesus/

(4) Matt. 27:25 (RSV)

(5) https://worldisraelnews.com/ted-cruz-the-jews-didnt-kill-jesus/