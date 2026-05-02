Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
20h

His crimes must be especially horrific if even Israel wanted to jail him but even still his community sheltered him. They had to know what he was accused of....

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Feedus Beach's avatar
Feedus Beach
14h

Why? Because the victims were jewpiglets!

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