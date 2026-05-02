On 16th April 2026 US Marshalls located and arrested a serial homosexual jewish child molester from Israel named Yechiel Yehoshua Farkas after Farkas had fled in January 2024 to the United States and was in hiding in the heavily ultra-Orthodox enclave of Lakewood, New Jersey.

As Ken Serrano explains for the ‘Ashbury Park Press’:

‘A U.S. Marshals Service task force captured a fugitive in the township who was sought by Israeli authorities on charges that he attempted to rape and committed indecent acts against children there from 2020 to 2023. Yechiel Yehoshua Farkas, 43, was found in Lakewood on April 16, more than two years after he fled Israel, according to the U.S Marshal Service and court documents. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark is handling the extradition of Farkas to Israel. A federal public defender appointed to represent Farkas on Thursday did not immediately return a call. Farkas is accused of sexually abusing two boys at Torat Hahayim Yeshiva in Bnei Brak, Israel, a school for Orthodox boys, authorities said. Farkas worked there as the school’s pedagogical director. According to the complaint, Farkas was a teacher assigned to students who were having difficulty with their studies. On several occasions, Farkas fondled one boy in various locations, pressed his genitals against him and repeatedly attempted sexual intercourse in a hot tub once despite the victim’s resistance, according to the complaint. Farkas started grooming the boy when he was 15, plying him with gifts and money, showing him pornography and telling him not to be ungrateful when he resisted his sexual advances, the complaint reads. The abuse lasted for more than a year, according to the complaint. The boy eventually told a school staff member about the sexual abuse. Farkas also groomed another teen boy, telling him that he loved him, stroking his body on several occasions and once placing his hand on the boy’s groin, the complaint said. The boy would remove Farkas’ hand, telling Farkas he felt uncomfortable with the advances, which Farkas continued, the complaint reads. Farkas left Israel in January 2024, shortly after the Israeli authorities launched an investigation, according to the complaint.’ (1)

Serrano’s article here is pretty self-explanatory in that Farkas repeatedly molested several underage boys in his care, while he was the so-called ‘pedagogical director’ of Torat Hahayim Yeshiva in the heavily ultra-Orthodox enclave of Bnei Brak just east of Tel Aviv and Farkas went on the run as soon as he realised the Israeli police were closing in.

He essentially did the inverse of what most jews do in that they flee to Israel to avoid answering for their crimes, but Farkas fled to the ultra-Orthodox jewish community in United States to avoid Israeli police. It is worth pointing out that – as we know with cases like that Malka Leifer in Australia (2) and Rabbi Avrohom Mondrowitz in New York – (3) that Farkas almost certainly had financial and logistical help from his ultra-Orthodox jewish community in order to help him escape the long arm of the law.

This is especially so since Farkas didn’t run off to the middle of no-where innawoods to hide but rather to one of the most insular jewish-run places in the United States where he could be assured of the protection of the local ultra-Orthodox rabbis and thus also the local Shomrim to boot.

It is also worth that unlike Israel that is safe haven for jewish child molesters – often of the most abominable sort – (4) the United States did what governments normally do in such a situation and hunt down the child predator and throw them out of the country post-haste.

Israel however seems to want to keep jewish child molesters safe from prosecution.

I wonder why?

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References

(1 https://www.app.com/story/news/crime/2026/04/24/feds-pick-up-fugitive-in-lakewood-wanted-by-israel-in-child-sex-case/89771209007/; confirmed by https://www.usmarshals.gov/news/press-release/nj-man-wanted-israel-serious-sexual-offenses-arrested-us-marshals-and-homeland

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/malka-leifer-jewish-lesbian-and-serial

(3) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/rabbi-avrohom-mondrowitz-jewish-child

(4) https://skwawkbox.org/2025/08/20/israel-ignores-well-over-2000-extradition-requests-for-paedophiles/