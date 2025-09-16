During my research on the ‘Bin Laden of paedophiles’ Rabbi Avrohom Mondrowitz; (1) I happened across mention of another vile jewish character from history named William Nakash whose story overlapped with Mondrowitz’s in so far as he became the cause celebre for Israeli jews throughout the 1980s.

As Ben Ivry explains:

‘The French asked for the extradition of one William Nakash, a Jew from Paris then in his early 20s, for killing an Arab. A large segment of the population arose and demanded that the government not extradite Nakash and furthermore not to extradite any Jew to anywhere at any time for any reason. The facts or urban legend in the Nakash case are these. The year was 1983. His brother ran a night-club. Arab toughs were repeatedly hassling him and his customers, he said. He called William. He came, caught up with the ringleader and pumped eight bullets in his back in an alley. Some time later he headed for the Promised Land. He was convicted in absentia and sentenced to life. Meanwhile Nakash was arrested in Israel and in jail found religion. Nakash is a Sephardi. Yitzhak Peretz, head of Shas, the party that represents the interests of religious Sephardis, was interior minister. Shas held the balance of power in the government. The French are not getting Nakash, said Peretz, and we were off to the races. This wasn’t just religious fanaticism admixed with political opportunism gone wild. Peretz touched a very deep and sensitive nerve in the Israeli psyche. Zionism itself was founded in response to the framing in France on charges of treason of an army captain, Alfred Dreyfus. The belief, embedded by centuries of experience, is that a Jew will not get a fair shake “out there.” Nakash was portrayed as a hero defending his people against Arab persecution. Even so a survey showed a 53-43 split in favor of turning him over. If you abrogate a treaty, you hurt Israel, went the argument. Besides if we turn Israel into a sanctuary for fugitives we’ll be swamped with all the riffraff of the world – Jew or not, they’ll produce counterfeit documents proving they were sixth generation Hebrews or born on Mars, whatever it takes, to gain entry. The French said this case had nothing to do with communal relations; it was a settling of accounts among rival criminals. The French were probably right. Nakash took the name “Rudy Atlan” when he got here. He was arrested according to Le Nouvel Observateur “pendant une tentative de hold-up,” – during an attempted hold-up. It must have been some hold-up. The Chicago Tribune said he tried to dispossess a Christian prelate of 60 gold bars and $2 million in cash. Only later did the police discover that it was Nakash they had in custody. Peretz made the point that the French are big hypocrites and that’s true too. The French along with many other countries such as Russia and Germany do not extradite their nationals, the most egregious French case even then being that of the film director Roman Polanski, who raped a 13-year-old girl in the US. In 1987 after a long Mexican standoff between the government and the Supreme Court Nakash was finally extradited and given 20 years in a new trial.’ (2)

So essentially Nakash was a jewish criminal working for the Algerian mafia in France who murdered an Arab criminal named Abdullah Khaker in cold-blooded assassination over said Arab muscling in on Nakash’s brother’s nightclub business then Nakash fled to Israel (3) and after being convicted of murder in absentia in France, the French government put in an extradition request which triggered a massive kerfuffle in Israel because – after Nakash was arrested – he ‘got religion’ and began aping the part of the ‘good devout jew’.

Predictably then jews began trying to excuse his criminally motivated cold-blooded murder as a defensive political act as this article from JTA from 22nd December 1986 makes clear:

‘A newly formed “Committee Against the Extradition of William Nakash” claimed at a press conference here Sunday that the fugitive from French Justice had been a member of an organization of Jewish militants fighting a wave of anti-Semitism in France. Nakash, 25, was convicted and sentenced in absentia for the 1983 murder of an Algerian Arab in the French city of Besancon, southeast of Paris. According to his cousin, Albert Nakash, who appeared at the press conference, the killing was not a criminal act but the act of a “militant Jew” fighting Arab terrorism and anti-Semitism. He said William Nakash belonged to a group of Jewish militants in France Known as Tel Hai and that an even more militant Jewish group, Pessah, was active there. Neither the Committee nor Albert Nakash offered any proof of their claims. They cited Palestine Liberation Organization statements of sympathy for the murdered Algerian. Nakash has drawn support here from Orthodox and rightwing nationalist circles who oppose extradition. They maintain that if he is returned to France to serve the life sentence imposed on him, his life would be endangered by Arab prisoners. Justice Minister Avraham Sharir ruled last week against extradition and ordered Nakash released from custody. The ruling has been appealed to the Supreme Court, which is expected to render a decision Monday.’ (4)

So now Nakash has been transformed from a cold-blooded murderer to a ‘jewish militant’ fighting a ‘defensive struggle against anti-Semitism’ in France.

Fascinating what jews can do with a bit of chutzpah and a lack of a conscience: isn’t it?

The irony is of course that these claims were made up nonsense by the Israeli right to lionize the murder of an Arab by a jew and had nothing to do with reality whatsoever. This is especially because Nakash was arrested in Israel not because of the French extradition request, but rather because he’d changed his name to ‘Rudy Atlan’ and was arrested trying to steal 60 gold bars and $2 million in cash from a Christian prelate only for Israeli authorities to discover he was the jewish criminal William Nakash that France wanted to extradite in relation to the murder of an Arab criminal in Besancon.

It then took almost four years till Nakash was extradited to France as Israel decided if it wanted to honour its extradition treaty with France or not and it very almost didn’t in large part because Nakash had massive support in Israel with – for example – Sephardi Chief Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu writing a letter to Council of Cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church in France on his behalf urging them to intercede so that Nakash could ‘go free’. (5)

This predictably failed as the truth about Nakash came to light and the militant right in Israel quietly dropped Nakash as a cause celebre after it was shown he was in fact a jewish murderer working as a hitman for the Algerian mafia. While Nakash was forced to serve out his prison sentence in France from onwards. (6)

It is a shame France didn’t guillotine him to be quite honest.

