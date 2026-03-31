Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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HamburgerToday
6d

The goal of 'jewish scholarship' is to divert attention from jewish perfidy.

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Steven Welch's avatar
Steven Welch
7d

Karl, where can I get a copy of the Protocols that was accurately translated into English?

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