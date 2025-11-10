Karl’s Substack

Bob Bobbly Bernhard
1d

Re. Note 2, also see Germar Rudolf's "The Holocaust: Proven at Nuremberg?" (London: Armreg Ltd, 2025).

Stephan Blackford
13h

I cant find the specific quote (in Hitlers War) but Irving seems to be satisfied that massacres of jews occurred by the SS. I don't think Irving does a count of casualties but the SS seems to have been doing an elimination campaign according to him.

I don't like the word holocaust but Irving gives no indication Jews in large part escaped alive.

(Irving's point of difference is that he claims Hitler didn't know about it.)

Im not sure what to do about the Jews and I don't necessarily criticize the SS, but I dont think i can believe there wasn't an attempt by someone to eliminate European Jewry.

