Robert Anderson
In "The Riddle of the Jews' Success" by Theodor Fritsch, Clemens and Blair publication 2023, translation by Thomas Dalton, there is a footnote on page 64 stating that there is circumstantial evidence that Columbus (Colon) was a Marrano, a Jew who for appearances converted to Christianity to avoid being expelled from Spain in 1492. The actual funding of his voyage came from loans from two converted Jews and a rabbi - Louis de Santangel, Gabriel Sanchez, and Don Isaac Abrabanel. The voyage was partly motivated in part for a safe haven for the recently expelled Jews. Columbus' will of 1506 included at least two Jewish customs (tithing for the poor and providing a dowry for poor girls), and also left money to a Lisbon Jew. The document included a triangular signature of dots and letters, similar to that found on Jewish gravestones. His primary language, Castilian Spanish, was the standard tongue of Spanish Jews. In all his letters to his son, he included at the top the Hebrew letters "bet-hei", which meant "With God's Help".

As mentioned earlier, all this is circumstantial evidence, but is highly suggestive of Jewish origins for Columbus himself.

Qlqxxqq
If I may ask, was this the result of Jewish fairytales or academia spewing speculation without investigation?

