Recently the state of Texas’ board of education approved mandatory Bible study as part of the state’s school curriculum which hit the news with all the usual upset shrieks from the professional fedora brigade that come with it.

Now as an agnostic who isn’t particularly a friend of Christianity intellectually speaking I can’t say I am opposed to mandatory ‘Bible study’ in school as long as it isn’t Christian Zionist Bible study – which it very may well be given Christian Zionism’s stranglehold on Protestantism in the United States as well as to a lesser extent Roman Catholicism as well – as I believe it is healthy to inculcate general moral values and virtues as well as warn against vices in children.

Sure, I’d prefer something different – such as an Aryan Ethics and Morality class – but one must be practical and pragmatic and deal with the world as it is rather than the world that we would prefer it to be.

That said jews reacted extremely histrionically to this announcement especially as one suspects that Texas’ state board of education expected warm support not screeching condemnation from the members of the tribe. This is a common enough experience among modern Christians as well as among counter-Jihadi types because the minute that modern Christians mention (usually by implication) supersessionist theology (aka Christian orthodoxy for nearly the entirety of its existence) or counter-Jihadis demand to ‘ban halal meat’ they suddenly have to deal with jews screeching about their ‘anti-Semitism’.

The reason for this in both these examples as well as in the case of Texas’ state board of education’s ‘mandatory Bible study’ is that the well-meaning but generally clueless (as regards the jews anyway) numpties have accidently stumbled upon something that has traditionally been a source of anti-Semitism (or at least anti-Judaism) and/or indirectly means that jews will be significantly affect.

In the case of counter-Jihadis demanding ‘the ban of halal meat’ then jews would also be directly affected since if you ban halal meat (and certification) then you also have to ban kosher meat (and certification) and these are both massive sources of profit to the jewish community but also kashruth and halal are nearly identical. Precisely because halal is a close copy of kashruth to the extent that Muslims have built their own version of the kosher certification industry in Western countries.

In the case of Christians mentioning anything to do with supersessionism in regard to either its foundations or implications then jews are ‘upset’ – jews are rarely not upset – because the implications of the theologically orthodox position of supersessionism are far more ‘anti-Semitic’ – in truth they are actually just anti-Judaism rather than actually anti-Semitic – than the very modern theological concept of dispensationalism in terms of Christian theology and supersession is particularly associated with traditionally ardently anti-jewish Christian teachings especially that the Roman Catholic Church and Orthodoxy as well as some common Protestant denominations like Anglicanism and Lutheranism.

In essence whenever jews think they see any hint of supersessionism they throw an absolute hissy fit, because they immediately begin fantasizing about jews being burnt at auto-da-fé (lit. ‘Act of Faith’) by the Spanish Inquisition (these were in fact Marranos not jews and the number is greatly exaggerated), (1) murderous medieval peasant mobs (even those whose mobs were almost always responding to jewish atrocities/bad behaviour/oppression) (2) and ‘blood libels’ (again these appear to be largely genuine ritual murder cases). (3)

This is because jews – rightly or wrongly – associate Christianity (especially medieval Christianity) with anti-Semitism and incorrectly believe that it is the ‘origin of modern jew hatred’ (4) which was also transmitted from Roman Catholicism to Protestantism via Martin Luther. (5) So, whenever a Christian says anything that implies belief in supersessionism – which remember relegates jews to an inferior position intellectually and theologically while also being orthodox Christian theology for nearly two millennia – rather than dispensationalism – which promotes jews to a divinely-ordained superiority over non-jews in general and non-jewish Christians in particular – (6) then jews have a tendency to go... simply put... mental.

Thus, we can see that the bar between a jew acting relatively normally and a jew having a public breakdown while screeching incoherently about gas chambers, lampshades and bars of soap is a very low one and it only takes the mildest form of criticism and/or traditionalism to trigger a public meltdown.

So, when Texas’ state board of education mandated ‘Bible study’ among students this triggered the collective jewish emotional hair trigger about Christianity potentially becoming a collective threat to them again as well as their paranoid belief that ‘anti-Semitism’ is always on the rise.

Hence Emily Smith reported in the ‘Daily Telegraph’ that:

‘Mandatory Bible reading for Texas school students has split the state’s religious Right, with Jewish leaders warning the move risks fuelling anti-Semitism and eroding religious freedom. The Republican Texas state board of education voted to approve mandated Bible study in the school curriculum for more than five million students, with a spokesman declaring: “We’re going to stop watering down American history. “We’re going to teach the truth. Our nation was founded as a Christian nation, and Texas is a Christian state.” The changes, which will take effect in 2030, are the latest step in Texas’s drive to bring religion back into the classroom and will see children study stories such as David and Goliath, Daniel and the Lion’s Den and Noah’s Ark from the age of six. However, the measure has prompted fierce opposition from Jewish leaders, who argue it is unconstitutional and will fuel a rapid rise in anti-Semitism across the state. Rabbi Josh Fixler, associate rabbi at Congregation Emanu El in Houston, Texas, was among those who testified against the measure. “I absolutely think that this will contribute to anti-Semitism,” he told The Telegraph. “If anti-Semitism is about making Jewish people feel isolated and pushing Jews out of public spaces and having Jews feel that their religious tradition is less than, then kids hearing these messages in public schools is absolutely going to isolate them.” He added: “It’s going to result in non-Christian students, including my own kids, feeling alienated and isolated in spaces where they should feel belonging.” Mr Fixler, who wore a tie printed with the US constitution while giving evidence, warned the policy was “absolutely a threat to religious freedom” and breached the constitutional principle of separation between church and state. He said some Jewish families were already questioning whether to remain in the public school system.“Jewish parents are really scared,” he said. “Parents are considering whether it is time to send our kids to private Jewish schools. “I’m the parent of three public school students and the child of a public school teacher. I believe deeply in public education, but every one of these decisions makes it harder and harder to stick to that principled decision.” He added that the decision has led to a “huge public outcry” which has divided religious circles in the state.’ (7)

It is noteworthy that neither Smith or Rabbi Fixler try to – let alone can – ‘explain’ why ‘anti-Semitism’ would increase with mandated ‘Bible study’ in schools in Texas and instead frame their objections in very vague and wooly language about ‘religious freedom’. This is cobblers of course since jews routinely violate the ‘religious freedom’ of just about everyone else in the United States, (8) Great Britain (9) and Israel (10) with little if any consequences.

So, the real objection here from Fixler – Smith has the excuse that she is ‘just being a reporter’ – is that school children in Texas might learn some facts that might make them ‘anti-Semitic’ such as the jewish responsibility for the murder of Jesus (11) or the fact that the Old Testament (or the Written Torah/Tanakh in Judaism) describes jews routinely engaging in everything from bestiality (12) to violent rape (13) right the way through to cannibalism (14) and human sacrifice. (15)

Indeed, Adolf Hitler himself argued just this in a speech that he gave on in Munich on Friday 13th August 1920 when he stated:

‘We can trace jewry’s [strategy and] fate back to the most ancient times. It is not necessary that everything the Bible says is true word for word, but on the whole, it does provide an example, at least, of the understanding of jewish history as the jews themselves conceive it, and there we see that the jew writes this work quite innocently. It does not seem outrageous to him to describe how - through cunning and deceit - he has infiltrated and contaminated race after race, was always expelled, but without taking offense, [he then] chooses another. How he has sacrificed and slaughtered, when it came to his ideals, [and he is even] ready even to sacrifice his family. We know that recently a gentleman, [named] Sigmund Fraenkel, wrote in the newspaper ‘Die Neuesten’ [= the ‘Munchner Neuesten Nachrichten’; a conservative pro-monarchist newspaper paper in Munich at the time], made a point of stating that it would be quite unfair to accuse the jew of [having] a materialistic spirit; one only needs to look at the sunny, intimate family life of the Jew. This close family life did not prevent their own patriarch Abraham for a moment from immediately marrying off his own wife to the Pharaoh of Egypt, just so that he could do business.’ (16)

Hitler reiterated the same general point in Dietrich Eckart’s posthumously published dialogue with Hitler titled ‘Bolshevism from Moses to Lenin’ (17) and we can see that it is prescient - as Hitler often is – and realizes that whatever you think about Christianity (for, against or indifferent) then the Bible does have a tendency to teach those who study it about the reality of the jewish problem.

That is why Fixler and the jews in Texas are so upset and shrieking like banshees at a fairly innocent policy that you’d expect them to warmly endorse on the surface of it, because the Bible – read traditionally rather than through a Christian or British Identity lens – is a long list of the self-admitted ancient crimes and sins of jewry.

And the jews want to be idolised and worshipped not held to account and forced to confront their crimes against non-jews throughout history.

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References

(1) On this cf. Henry Kamen, 2014, ‘The Spanish Inquisition: A Historical Revision’, 4th Edition, Yale University Press: New Haven and Gunnar Knutsen, 2024, ‘Acquittals in the Spanish Inquisition’, 1st Edition, Routledge: New York

(2) For examples of this please see my articles: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-truth-about-the-1190-massacre and https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/deggendorf-1338-the-anatomy-of-anti

(3) For examples of this please see my articles: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-ritual-murder-the-winchester-0d7; https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-ritual-murder-the-imnestar; https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/reconstructing-the-first-jewish-ritual-aff

(4) For example, see: A Cohen, n.d. (1939?), ‘The Psychology of Antisemitism’, 1st Edition, Woburn Press: London, pp. 9-15 and Lilli Myss, 1999, ‘A Call to the Nations: Warning Signals for the Coming Russian Exodus’, 1st Edition, New Wine Press: Chichester, p. 24. For a book length argument for this thesis see Dan Cohn-Sherbok, 1997, [1992], ‘The Crucified Jew: Twenty Centuries of Christian Anti-Semitism’, 1st Edition, William B. Eerdmans: Grand Rapids

(5) On this the easiest summary of the relationship between German nationalism and Luther’s life and views is Arthur Dickens, 1973, ‘The German Nation and Martin Luther’, 1st Edition, Fontana: London; the detailed argument regarding Luther’s anti-Semitism is probably still best summarized by Richard Marius, 1975, ‘Luther’, 1st Edition, Quartet: London, pp. 232-243 as Marius explains Luther’s anti-Semitism within Luther’s own theological frame of reference and his prose is easy to read.

(6) On this see the short book length summary which explains why ‘dispensationalism’ is simply idiotic in terms of Christian history and theology in Stephen Sizer, 2007, ‘Zion’s Christian Soldiers?: The Bible, Israel and the Church’, 1st Edition, Inter-Varsity Press: Nottingham

(7) https://www.telegraph.co.uk/us/news/2026/07/17/mandatory-bible-study-texas-risks-anti-semitism/

(8) For example, see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-maryland-peace-cross-and-the

(9) For example, see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/ultra-orthodox-jews-destroy-a-stone

(10) For example, see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/is-christian-missionary-activity

(11) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/did-the-jews-kill-jesus-the-biblical

(12) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/bestiality-in-the-tanakh

(13) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/rape-in-the-tanakh

(14) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jews-and-the-practice-of-cannibalism-887

(15) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jews-and-human-sacrifice-in-the-tanakh

(16) BArch NS 26/53 p. 11

(17) Dietrich Eckart, William Pierce (Trans.), 1966, [1924], ‘Bolshevism between Moses and Lenin: A Dialogue between Adolf Hitler and Me’, 1st Edition, National Vanguard Books: Mill Point, pp. 7-8