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Lee Turner's avatar
Lee Turner
8h

Interesting and enlightening read, thankyou.

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
9h

In Deuteronomy 25:17–19,[18] the Israelites are specifically commanded to "blot out the remembrance of Amalek from under heaven" once they have taken possession of the Promised Land, in retribution for "what Amalek did to [them] on the way as [they] were coming out of Egypt"

in view of what has been going on in palestine for the past 100 or so years this should be the first item on the bible curriculum....l'histoire se répète...

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