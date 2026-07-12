Karl’s Substack

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Tez W's avatar
Tez W
Jul 13

The Jews are the sovereign in the West, where the West is run by Jewish oligarchy.

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Augustboy's avatar
Augustboy
Jul 13

"and some anthropologists and geneticists believe may be a sub-race all by themselves."

I've heard this mentioned before, does anyone have more info on this? And what are it's implications?

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