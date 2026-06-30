Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Pauline C's avatar
Pauline C
2d

Oh Karl! How lovely to hear from you. I am very sorry to read of your awful, personal ordeal. Do hope the worst is behind you. Wishing you and family strength/stamina. Thanks very much for the update.

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
2d

Thanks for the update, I was wondering. Also I didn't know you had a second Substack!

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