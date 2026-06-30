I thought I’d just write a short note to say that I haven’t stopped publishing ‘Semitic Controversies’ but rather I had to deal with an awful personal situation that required me to duck out of the online world (and to a large extent my day job) for weeks in order to sort out the absolute mess.

I’ll be back to publishing original work here, my other Substack (National Socialism Made Simple) and commenting on X from 11th July in order to give myself a bit of a run up.

In the meantime, if any of you have specific issues/questions/subjects within the jewish question (or in regard to National Socialism) that you want me to look into please do so in the comments below.