In a short mention – about which I can find no other news – in the ‘Miami Herald’ of 30th September 1984 we read of a horrific jewish child molestation case at Temple Emanu-El Pre-School in Miami Beach, Florida in April 1984.

The ‘Miami Herald’ writes how:

‘Temple Emanu-El -- In April, a 2 1/2-year-old boy was orally and anally sodomized, allegedly at the respected Temple Emanu-El preschool on Miami Beach. He later developed gonorrhea of the throat. After the case became public in August, two janitors who had been the chief suspects were fired. The case is still open, but prosecution appears slim.’ (1)

There is no other information available, but we may reasonably suppose both janitors – the principal suspects – were jewish given jews rarely wish to employ non-jews if they can possibly help it, because their presence alone would render much of the food – especially the milk – given to the children at the pre-school as non-kosher almost automatically. Since the Kashruth around milk is some of the strictest in all the halakhah surrounding food.

In essence then two jewish men orally and anally raped a 2 ½ year old male toddler and gave him gonorrhea in his throat.

That’d make even the most ardent of philo-Semites into a vehement anti-Semite almost overnight.

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References

(1) https://theawarenesscenter.blogspot.com/1984/08/case-of-michael-ashbal.html