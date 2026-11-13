Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
K. Anheulen Wilhexlm ⚡⚡'s avatar
K. Anheulen Wilhexlm ⚡⚡
1d

yikes. bookmarked

Reply
Share
Frank Castle's avatar
Frank Castle
1d

evil

evil

evil

& of course they are serial molestors ... how are pedos NOT

I know the courts demand everything but justice, so I'm guessing the 2 demons paid no price in this case, but I can hope that men who target short eyes did what must be done ... the collapse of my country has taught me there is a place for street jusice

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.