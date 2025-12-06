Recently it was claimed by one Rabbi Elchanan Poupko on X/Twitter that when on 29th April 1945 Adolf Hitler married his long-time girlfriend – the term ‘mistress’ while commonly used is frankly completely inaccurate and originally meant as a pejorative to infer that ‘Hitler and Eva Braun were living in sin’ when in fact they were in a long-term committed and sexually healthy monogamous relationship – (1) in the Fuhrerbunker in Berlin; he used a wedding ring that had been ‘stolen from jews’ who had been ‘murdered by the Gestapo’ and was ‘brought from the Gestapo building’.

‘On April 29th, 1945, in the Führerbunker in Berlin, the eunuch of Berlin married his fifteen year mistress, Eva Braun. The ring that he used? A golden ring taken from the Gestapo building, stolen from Jews murdered by the Gestapo. The man who claimed to be the epitome of a master race couldn’t even get his own wedding ring. He had to steal it from the Jewish people. And that my friends, sums up what antisemites are all about. They hate and attack us for our sin of being productive, innovative, honest and kind.’ (2)

The problem with this is that it is completely made-up nonsense without any actual basis in history since the only fact in it is that Adolf Hitler married Eva Braun on 29th April 1945 in the Fuhrerbunker a day before they both committed suicide.

Now obviously as we have already seen in previous articles the claim that ‘Hitler was a eunuch’ is complete and utter nonsense that has no real evidential basis whatsoever. (3) It is also worth noting that I rather suspect Poupko is trying to engage in ‘rage bait’ to try and promote his fourth-rate podcast as well as Poupko looks – if I maybe frank – like a jewish version of Cleetus from the Simpsons.

Even if my suspicions are correct these claims still need to be addressed because once made claims like this have a habit of rearing their head every so often and being claimed as ‘true’ by a certain breed of internet shyster and/or the perpetually gullible.

Getting back to the issue at hand; the truth is that our principal source on the issue of wedding rings is one of Hitler’s long-time secretaries Gerda Christian who Eva Braun showed her wedding ring to after their marriage.

‘In the small hours of 28-29 April Hitler dictated his will, in the form of a political and personal testament, to Gertrud “Traudl” Junge, who was one of his secretaries. Soon afterwards Hitler and his mistress Eva Braun were married. Accounts from two of the secretaries present recorded that they had been called together to see the newly married couple. Hitler and Eva emerged from the map-room where the marriage ceremony had taken place, accompanied by Goebbels, his wife Magda and Hitler’s private secretary Martin Bormann. Turning to Hitler’s personal secretary, Gerda Christian, Eva pointed to the wedding ring on her finger and received her congratulations. A party followed to celebrate the occasion. According to Christian, Hitler talked mostly of the past and of happier times. However, he admitted to her that he knew the war was lost. He added that he would never allow himself to be taken prisoner by the Russians but intended to shoot himself. He confided to Junge that the wedding had been an emotional experience, but that for him death would only mean a personal redemption of his many worries and of what had been a very difficult life.’ (4)

There is no evidence whatsoever that Hitler even had a wedding band or ring; let alone one ‘stolen from jews’ who had been ‘murdered by the Gestapo’ – Poupko here is showing his lack of knowledge of the history of Third Reich since ‘the Gestapo’ didn’t actually ‘murder’ people and executions were performed by state-sanctioned executioners after a trial (or a series of trials) had been conducted – and ‘brought from the Gestapo building’ – again Poupko shows his sheer lack of knowledge about the Third Reich since ‘the Gestapo building’ would be SS headquarters on Prinz-Albrecht-Strasse in Berlin not ‘the Gestapo building’ (aka saying in effect: ‘the building the Gestapo were in but I have no idea where it was and I assume it was just for the Gestapo’) – since none of the testimonies from the bunker mention Hitler having a wedding band or ring let alone where it would have come from.

Poupko’s claims are thus predictably enough simply out-and-out lies.

However, another variant of this argument could be that Eva Braun’s wedding ring – which we know she had from Christian’s eyewitness testimony – ‘was stolen from jews’ and/or ‘came from the Gestapo building’.

We don’t have any evidence of this either, but we do know that Eva Braun arrived at the Reich Chancellery against Hitler’s wishes in Berlin on 15th April before Berlin was finally surrounded on 23rd-25th April 1945 and that Hitler ordered her to leave before it was too late, but she point blank refused and wished to be with Hitler at the end. (5)

We further know that Eva had multiple golden rings that could have served as her wedding ring (6) and while these are unlikely to be the actual wedding ring that Eva Braun used (this was likely stolen by Red Army soldiers and will never be found); they do evidence the fact that she had multiple golden rings and so one of these could very easily have served as her wedding ring on 29th April 1945.

Further it is worth pointing out that as Eva Braun had travelled to be with Hitler in the knowledge that she would marry him before the end; (7) it is therefore extremely like that she would have selected one of her rings as a wedding band for her when that happened and that her wedding ring would have been a favourite ring that she had brought with her into Berlin on 15th April not one that had been ‘stolen from jews’ who had ‘been murdered by the Gestapo’ and ‘brought from the Gestapo building’.

Thus, we can see that not only are Poupko’s claims fatuous nonsense, but that they are clearly contradicted by what we know about the last days of Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun as well as their marriage.

