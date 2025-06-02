Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Little Nell's avatar
Little Nell
5h

Why would the jews want to claim a Pope as jewish? What’s in it for them? Moreover, Gregory VII is responsible for the first Crusade so indirectly responsible for the violent massacre of the jew population of Jerusalem once the Crusaders stormed the city. An odd Pope to claim as one’s own. Of course, as we all know, jews have no qualms about killing other jews.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture