Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russ's avatar
Russ
2h

Karl, You should check out David McGowen's deep dive into the Lincoln assassination here: https://centerforaninformedamerica.com/lincoln/

I don't know if you are familiar with McGowan's work, but it is always extremely well sourced with mostly contemporaneous sources. His conclusion was that as with almost every political assassination that has occurred in this country, the official story is not what actually happened, but I won't spoil it; it is a good read.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karl
elisabeth432's avatar
elisabeth432
1h

i'm sorry, this is not related to the article. i am watching a video and hearing that the idea of the menorah of Hanukah would have been stolen from an old European Christian celebration. candles, one candle lit each day. i've done a search on your page and didn't find anything. do you know anything about this and Hanukah being an invention by the Jews at the end of the 19th century focusing on Jewish children so they wouldn't feel left out while Christian children had Christmas?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture