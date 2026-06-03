Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Qlqxxqq
Jun 3

Thank you king Karl! For another well sourced and academic summary! It never ends the filthy jew chicanery! Keeping our white race informed and ready to give an answer and to why we should be antisemitic! Thx for sharing.

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