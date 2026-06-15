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Karen Keener
Jun 15Edited

It’s a special kind of insanity to just make random racial attributions sporadically in random publications out of one’s own fecal delivery system. Just confounding how special it makes people out to be if they can pop some African or Jewishness in their biography. I have to say, I started noticing the “extraordinary” exceptionalism of being Jewish when the hit series Seinfeld started equating Jerry’s quirky sense of humor or perspective with the Jewish perspective. I had an ex who graduated Cal Berkeley and was a functional communist as were most of his peers. I joined him at a dinner party with his most respected peers who were of course Jewish and had this little clique of friends who were either Jewish or worshipped Jewishness (as my ex frankly did), sychophants. I couldn’t understand why the Jewish friends who were also functional communists and rather average ones at that, wholly unchallenged intellectually, not only accepted being treated as superior but acted as if it were well warranted. It’s a form of severe narcissism. Anyway, same ex really desired to marry someone with a more colorful ethnicity ultimately. We went our separate ways- but it really got me noticing how people like Sarah Silverman who is not funny at all, or Jimmy Kimmel, also not funny can rise to popularity on the prompts of these non Jewish sycophant types that encompass a large part of what academia turns out. They all seem duller for the college experience of learning their place in society, lower than Asians, than Hispanics, than blacks and most of all lower than Jews- because Jews suffered the most (eye roll) doncha just know. So, darling Amy, we will call her, because of the suffering of her great great grandparents, grew up ultra wealthy, ultra coddled, with two high end enormous refrigerators and freezers in her delux mega kitchen because she does the true kosher thing right out of college while everyone else is paying off loans and driving run down Honda civics, is worshipped by those same people (again for her suffering), and now the only thing that constantly reminds her of the antisemitism she faces is meeting people who don’t know to worship her immediately because they don’t recognize she’s Jewish. So she has to make a big vocal affectation and constantly reference her Jewishness in the least subtle ways to remind everyone else around her of their place in society or call whatever schmuck believes in equality and thus manages to treat her like she puts her pants on one leg at a time an “antisemite.” She can use this terrible personal experience of being treated as ordinary to decry antisemitism. Sorry, for the rant, I just get so sick of the weird world we live in today. It’s so hard to watch and feel so alone in rationality.

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