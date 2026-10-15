Recently I was alerted by Peter Herrera-Merino on Twitter/X that Emmy Goering – the second wife of Hermann Goering – had been claimed to be of jewish origins by various American newspapers around the time of her marriage to Hermann Goering in March 1935. (1)

Since I have already dealt with any claims of jewishness around Goering himself (2) it is well to address this claim as well.

Specifically, he cited the report in the ‘Jewish Daily Bulletin’ of 13th March 1935 in its ‘World Press Digest’ section which states as follows:

‘Goering’s Fiancée of Jewish Descent The New York Post brings us the following report from Berlin: The realization that Frau Emmy Sonnemann, who will be married month to Hermann Goering, is the descendant of an eminent German Jew, has to come as a surprise to London. Leopold Sonnemann, founder of the Frankfurter Zeitung, is an ancestor of the actress who is to be the second wife of the Prussian Premier. Lesser Nazis than General Goering are forbidden to marry women with even so small a trace of Jewish blood. General Goering brought Fraud Sonnemann to the Berlin State Theatre some months ago and has been seen in public with her with increasing frequency.’ (3)

In the interests of transparency this is the claim in its original context: (4)

Interestingly the ‘New York Times’ of 10th March 1935 didn’t report this claim that originates from the ‘New York Post’s’ Berlin correspondent (possibly Ludwig ‘Louis’ Lochner) one to three days later.

To wit:

‘General Hermann Wilhelm Goering, whose devotion to the memory of his late wife has become almost legendary in Germany, will marry a second time on April 11. The bride will be Frau Emmy Sonnemann, one of his protégés at the Prussian State Theatre, according to the announcement today by his adjutant. Frau Sonnemann, a native of Hamburg, played leading rôles in provincial theatres for several years before coming to the Prussian State Theatre, which General Goering directs as Minister-President. She has played in several films here. She is best known for her portrayal of the leading woman’s rôle in the National Socialist play, “Schlageter,” by Hans Johnst. Tall, strikingly good looking, decidedly blonde and Germanic in appearance, Frau Sonnemann is regarded in Nazi circles as an exemplary Aryan type. Some amusement was caused when General Goering in 1933 transferred to his Prussian State Theatre the director and most of the staff of the Weimar National Theatre, although it was well known that he wanted only the presence of the actress, with whom he had been seen with increasing frequency at public gatherings. The former Weimar director was dropped after a highly unsuccessful first season in Berlin, but Frau Sonnemann remained to enjoy considerable popularity. Last year General Goering appointed his protégé a permanent member of “the corps of Prussian State actors and actresses.”’ (5)

This doesn’t necessarily mean the ‘New York Post’s’ report was wrong, but it does throw light on the fact that not every one in the American mainstream media credited the claim made about Emmy at the time that it was made.

Interestingly nor is it credited by Emmy’s (very few) biographers with Anna Maria Sigmund writing simply that:

‘Emma Johanna Henny (Emmy) Sonnemann was “officially” born in Hamburg on March 24, 1894, but more likely in 1893 or even before that. Her father, a prosperous businessman, had a successful chocolate factory. “He had [a] really cheerful disposition and was tall, blond, and blue-eyed, and above all full of a real north German sense of humour. A man fit as a fiddle until his death in eighty-second year!” Emmy, who bore a strong resemblance to her father, wrote in her memoirs.’ (6)

That Sigmund doesn’t even mention the claim suggests that she simply can’t find anything to support it and/or that it is an obscure (and incorrect) claim that doesn’t match her research on Emmy’s early life as if Emmy had jewish ancestry then we’d expect it to have been discovered by now. Goering biographer David Irving also doesn’t mention it; (7) although he does point out that Emmy was still married to her first husband Karl Koestlin at the time she was openly courting Goering (8) among other men such as Prince Philipp of Hesse and Prince Christoph of Hesse. (9)

This all suggests that the ‘New York Post’s’ claim – as reported by the ‘Jewish Daily Bulletin’ of 13th March 1935 – is simply malicious gossip/rumour and likely not to be factual, which was a common thing at the time in newspapers – especially foreign newspapers hostile to the Third Reich and trying to find something (anything) to attack and/or undermine it – based on linking Emmy Goering to the family of the jewish banker Leopold Sonnemann of Frankfurt-am-Main via their shared surname, which is simply a German surname (originally ‘Soneman’ meaning ‘Arbitrator’) still in wide-use today that also has some historic and current Ashkenazi jewish usage. (10)

This claim is also shown to be utterly specious when we dig into the detail behind it since Emmy’s father was Johann Friedrich Sonnemann and her mother was Emma ‘Emy’ Sagell. (11)

We can rule out her mother because of her surname (12) as well as the fact that the claim of Emmy’s jewishness derives from the Sonnemann family not her mother (i.e., it contends that her father Johann Friedrich was jewish not her mother). Additionally I can find no other data on Emma Sagell beyond that she was Johann Friedrich Sonnemann’s wife, Emmy’s mother and came from north-west Germany.

As to Emmy’s father Johann Friedrich Sonnemann; the claim of his jewishness is not hard to debunk either given that Leopold Sonnemann had one child – a daughter named Therese Sonnemann – who married the jewish banker Felix Simon in 1855 and who in turn had five children. Four of these children were sons: Fridolin Simon, Walter Simon, Heinrich Simon and Kurt Simon. The other was a daughter named Annemarie Simon. In addition to this, Felix Simon and Therese Sonnemann had an adopted daughter: Jeanette Kissing. (13)

Clearly none of these grandsons (or granddaughters) are (or could be) Johann Friedrich Sonnemann; Emmy’s father.

Ergo the claim by the ‘New York Post’ circa 13th March 1935 that Emmy Goring was of jewish ancestry and related to the Sonnemann family of Frankfurt-am-Main is simply false and spurious and almost certainly derives from malicious gossip/rumour not fact.

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References

(1) https://x.com/pfmerino/status/2066676141956661673

(2) On this please see my article:

(3) https://x.com/pfmerino/status/2066676141956661673

(4) Idem.

(5) https://www.nytimes.com/1935/03/10/archives/goering-to-marry-german-actress-frau-emmy-sonnemann-a-noted-beauty.html

(6) Anna Maria Sigmund, 1998, ‘Die Frauen der Nazis’, 1st Edition, Verlag Carl Ueberreuter: Vienna, p. 48

(7) David Irving, 2010, ‘Goering: A Biography’, 2nd Edition, Parforce: UK, pp. 104; 155-157

(8) Ibid., pp. 143; 155

(9) Ibid., p. 104

(10) https://en.geneanet.org/surnames/SONNEMANN; https://forebears.io/surnames/sonnemann

(11) https://www.geni.com/people/Emmy-G%C3%B6ring-Sonnemann/6000000007709404452

(12) ‘Sagell’ is an uncommon north German surname (probably derived from ‘Sagel’ meaning ‘Saxon’) that is still found in Germany and Sweden: https://en.geneanet.org/surnames/SAGELL and https://forebears.io/surnames/sagell

(13) https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leopold_Sonnemann#Familie