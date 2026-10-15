Karl’s Substack

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DenisetheCelt's avatar
DenisetheCelt
Oct 15

When the kikes aren't defaming you, they are claiming you as their own.

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Scott Maltby's avatar
Scott Maltby
Oct 16

Adolf Hitlers mother was a “Barvarian” Jew. (Hun). His father was an Austrian Army Officer. He is buried in Villa Barveria Chile. 🇨🇱 (Camp Dignidad).

Mengele was full blown “Jew”. (Hun). Idk what happened to him?

Churchill's Mother was Barvarian Jew.

The “English Royals” are Barvarian Jew. (Hun). Lenin & Stalin, the Boleshevik Jews. (Hun) will teach you about the Sacrificial Jews. We will take you to Abe Lincoln & the Sacrificial Jew.

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