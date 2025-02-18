Building on my article debunking the claim that jews invented the animated film; (1) the French artist, cartoonist and the man considered the ‘father of animation’ Emile Cohl might be thought to be jewish because his surname ‘Cohl’ is a fairly common jewish modification of ‘Cohen’. (2)

In truth however Emile Cohl was not jewish because ‘Cohl’ was in fact his birth surname but rather one that he adopted later as a promising and irreverent political cartoonist. (3)

He was in fact born Emile Courtet on 4th January 1857 to a rubber manufacturer named Elie Courtet and his wife Emilie Laure Coulon – who worked as a linen seamstress - in Paris who could trace their (pure) French genealogy back to 1292! (4)

In truth Cohl was actually an ardent anti-Semite who had ‘racist attitudes towards jews’, (5) who drew anti-Semitic cartoons for the famous nationalist French newspaper of the era ‘La Libre Parole’ (6) while campaigning ardently against Alfred Dreyfus during the Dreyfus Affair of 1894 to 1906. (7)

To quote his academic biographer Donald Crafton:

‘We must accept the fact of Emile Cohl’s anti-Semitism just as we cannot deny D. W. Griffith’s racism and Leni Riefenstahl’s Nazi association.’ (8)

So, no Emile Cohl was not jewish; he was in fact a racial nationalist and anti-Semite!

