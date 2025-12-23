Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hence Forth's avatar
Hence Forth
4m

Thanks for bringing this up. It is for this reason I couldn’t finish the series. Complete propaganda .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture