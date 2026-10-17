Back in January 2024 the website ‘Have Fun with History’ made the claim that twentieth century American geneticist Barbara McClintock – famous for her discovery for her discovery of ‘Transposons’ (aka ‘Jumping Genes’) in the 1940s and her subsequently be awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1983 for this discovery – was jewish. (1)

No evidence that this was true was offered other than ‘I say it is true, so it is true’ and so to stop this being yet another case of ‘everybody knows that’ in relation to ‘jewish invention’ myths.

I will point out here that there is no evidence that I can find that McClintock was jewish and her biographers are in fact quite clear that she was of English and Irish ancestry with no mention of any jewish ancestry (or jews) whatsoever in their biographies of her. (2)

Thus, we can unequivocally state that Barbara McClintock was not jewish despite what has been claimed about her.

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References

(1) https://www.havefunwithhistory.com/famous-jewish-scientists/

(2) Evelyn Fox Keller, 1993, ‘A Feeling for the Organism: The Life and Work of Barbara McClintock’, 1st Edition, W. H. Freeman: New York, pp. 17-21; Lee Kass, 2024, ‘From Chromosomes to Mobile Genetic Elements: The Life and Work of Nobel Laureate Barbara McClintock’, 1st Edition, CRC Press: Boca Raton, pp. 6-11