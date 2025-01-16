Continuing on with my series of articles addressing occasional claims that various leaders and well-known figures of the Third Reich were jewish. We’ve come to the man most associated with alleged ‘Six Million Dead’ of the so-called ‘Holocaust’.

Now I’ve never come across any particularly detailed attempt to claim Eichmann was himself jewish but there have been overt albeit unevidenced claims of this I have seen on social media and there have been implied claims of this in the popular literature on Eichmann for decades although largely dating back to the psychoanalytic movement and Frankfurt school theorists of the 1950s and 1960s – (1) the same way that claims about Hitler’s mythical jewish ancestry were largely given credence by the same group at the same time – (2) based entirely on unsourced rumours that Eichmann was ‘repeatedly mistaken for a jew at school and beaten up’ (3) and claims that he ‘looked jewish’. (4)

Like the claims about Hitler’s alleged jewish ancestry: these are all nonsense. (5)

In truth Eichmann was born in Solingen in the Rhineland on 19th March 1906 to Adolf Karl Eichmann – a bookkeeper for the local electricity company – and Maria Schefferling both of whom have no known jewish ancestry and were ardent Protestants with his father being born in Elberfeld-Barmen on 3rd September 1878. (6)

Indeed, Eichmann was given a stern and devout Protestant upbringing (7) and after his family’s later move to Linz – Hitler’s birthplace – Eichmann’s father became a local Protestant Church elder. (8)

Adolf Karl Eichmann was in fact a devoted and extremely committed National Socialist before, during and after the Second World War not some philo-Semitic Christian some might like to make him out as! (9)

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) David Cesarini, 2004, ‘Eichmann: His Life and Crimes’, 1st Edition, William Heinemann: London, p. 19

(2) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/was-adolf-hitler-of-jewish-or-rothschild

(3) Cesarini, Op. Cit., p. 19

(4) Ibid.

(5) Ibid.

(6) Ibid.

(7) Ibid.

(8) Ibid., p. 20

(9) Bettina Stangneth, 2016, ‘Eichmann Before Jerusalem: The Unexamined Life of a Mass Murderer’, 1st Edition, Vintage: London, pp. 5; 45; 62; 76