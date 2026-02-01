The myths about ‘Generalplan Ost’ have been coming back into sharp focus in recent years especially with ongoing attempts to link ‘Generalplan Ost’ to the ‘Final Solution of the Jewish Question’ (aka the truth behind the so-called ‘Holocaust’) – they were in truth two different policies but did have geographic although not demographic overlap – with a push by Vladimir Putin – meant more as domestic propaganda rather than anything else if I am judge – to enshrine a German so-called ‘deliberate policy of mass murder against civilians in territories occupied from the Soviet Union’ into law and from that basis – in all probability – make its ‘denial’ illegal.

This has naturally and predictably upset the jews with Itamar Eichner shrieking at ‘YNet’ about how:

‘Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law designating April 19 as a national “Day of Remembrance for Victims of the Soviet Genocide,” commemorating civilians killed by the Nazis and their collaborators during World War II, without explicitly mentioning the murder of Jews in the Holocaust. The law, which took effect January 1, emphasizes Nazi responsibility for the destruction of Soviet civilians but does not refer directly to the systematic extermination of Jews as part of the Holocaust. April 19 was chosen to mark a decree issued by the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet on April 19, 1943, considered the first official document to acknowledge the Nazis’ deliberate policy of mass murder against civilians in territories occupied from the Soviet Union. Russian lawmakers say the date symbolizes historical recognition of these crimes and is intended to combat historical denial. The decision has drawn sharp criticism in Israel and among Jewish communities worldwide, as April 19, 1943, is the day the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising began, widely regarded as the central symbol of Jewish resistance during the Holocaust. Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day also falls in April each year, closely tied to the date of the uprising. In 2026, it will be observed on April 14. Critics of the Russian move, including Alex Tenzer, the son of Holocaust survivors, say the law is a cynical distortion of history. They argue it ignores the unique nature of the Jewish genocide and promotes the concept of a “Soviet genocide” to advance a political agenda. Tenzer noted that until April 1943, the Soviet Union had not formally recognized mass extermination on its territory. He also pointed to Russia’s ongoing demands for additional compensation from Germany for the siege of Leningrad, while Jewish Holocaust victims have received reparations for decades. In recent years, Russia has pushed for legal recognition of Nazi crimes as genocide against the “Soviet people,” including demands that Germany recognize the Leningrad blockade as genocide and expand compensation. Germany already pays reparations to Jewish Holocaust victims, including Jewish survivors of the Leningrad siege, but Russia argues compensation should be extended to all survivors.’ (1)

The problem with this of course is that – as with the ‘Holocaust’ itself – the so-called ‘deliberate policy of mass murder against civilians in territories occupied from the Soviet Union’ is a phantasm; it never existed.

If you bother to read what original documentation we have from ‘Generalplan Ost’ – this will be translated and published here at Semitic Controversies shortly – you’ll notice that the plan was never to murder Slavs at all but rather to create Lebensraum in the East to the west of the line below (down to Crimea and the Black Sea area):

What the Germans were actually discussing as ‘Generalplan Ost’ was resettling large numbers of Germans who had been living in the Russian Empire for generations plus Germans from Prussia (as well as in all probability the German diaspora in the Balkans and places like Romania) to the West of this line, while all Slavs who were racially suitable (the Germans hypothesized roughly 25 percent but in practice it would have likely been much higher) were to be Germanized (i.e. offered full German citizenship, rights and so on) and any who were not would be slowly moved to the East of this line over the course of thirty years to create new quasi-independent Slavic states – largely based on ethnic origins – that would function as self-governing homelands for them under German protection and supervision.

‘Generalplan Ost’ also envisioned a similar situation prevailing in Poland with a new Polish homeland being created somewhere around the Urals along with a similar such homeland for the Czechs (ironically both the Czech and Polish homelands would have likely bordered a projected jewish homeland); although in both cases – as we know from actual history – the Germans had begun to systematically Germanize as many racially suitable Czechs and Poles as possible (largely successfully but also with a significant failure rate).

This then was not some murderous plan but rather a plan of gradual ethnic and largely peaceful relocation designed to create a ‘Final Solution to the Racial Question’ in Europe – which remember had played a significant role in triggering the First World War - by creating national homelands that the Germans had already carried out in miniature with the German-speaking communities in Italy’s Trentino and South Tyrol regions (these were originally the Austrian county of Tyrol and was only annexed by Italy in 1919 by the Treaty of Saint-Germain-en-Laye) when those who wished to could leave Italy and be resettled in Germany (as it in happens in bits of Prussia that had been formally annexed by Poland after the First World War)

The ‘murderous plan’ myth comes from confusing the activities of the Einsatzgruppen – whose purpose was actually to identify and purge communists and criminals/looters to prevent later pro-Soviet insurgencies/partisan groups forming but they also fought nationalist groups like the ‘Ukrainian Insurgent Army’ (UIA) who were fighting both the Third Reich and the Soviet Union as well as each other with the UIA and the Polish Home Army often clashing for example – (2) and the famous ‘Hunger Plan’ of Herbert Backe – which in reality was just part of ‘Plan Oldenburg’ that was in turn the economic and logistical support component of Operation Barbarossa - that pointed out as the Germans would be unable to sustain their forces in their field in the Soviet Union due to the length of the supply lines involved as well as the poor state of Soviet infrastructure and the lack of sufficient German transport vehicles to compensate for this then in order to supply them they would need to seize food from the local agricultural population (much like Lenin’s ‘War Communism’ during the Bolshevik Revolution and the resulting Russian Civil War) in order to feed their troops as they conquered Stalin’s Soviet Union and advanced ever deeper into the increasing remote and agrarian interior of the country and so became harder and harder to re-supply centrally.

It is in essence a myth within a myth in that the ‘Hunger Plan’ was not part of ‘Generalplan Ost’ but rather part of Operation Barbarossa – the military campaign against the Soviet Union – and was a cold-hearted decision made due to the realities of war that has made by many commanders at many different times – in the context of Russia another example is Napoleon’s 1812 campaign against the Russian Empire which had much the same problem and faced the same issues as the Germans did in 1941 – and which is simply not a ‘deliberate policy of mass murder against civilians in territories occupied from the Soviet Union’ any more than Stalin’s policy of ‘Scorched Earth’ (which also wasn’t original as Tsar Nicholas II’s government had done the same in 1915 as the German Imperial Army advanced) that was also enacted in 1941 significantly contributing to the general estimate of between 11 to 13 million Soviet civilian deaths in the Second World War.

The point is simple in that much like how the ‘Holocaust’ is a myth – albeit one more easily exposed due to the amount of well-documented ‘Holocaust Nonsense’, impossible killing methods, contradictory and crazy death tolls and so on – the idea that the Third Reich engaged ‘deliberate policy of mass murder against civilians in territories occupied from the Soviet Union’ is also phantasm conjured into being after the Second World War by Poland and the Soviet Union with the support of Western scholars locating the surviving ‘Generalplan Ost’ documentation that was then combined with surviving ‘Plan Oldenburg’ materials (aka Hermann Goering’s ‘Green Folder’) and atrocity propaganda/myths about the Einsatzgruppen to create a ‘Slavic Holocaust’ if you will.

This is then now being used by Putin to build up the myth that the Third Reich/National Socialism (and not Stalin and his Judeo-Bolshevik gang) was/is the ‘great enemy’ of the Russian people (and Slavs in general) and also to continue to try and build the (largely propagandistic) case for ‘German Holocaust reparations for Russia’ using the agreements with the jews for ‘Holocaust Reparations’ for ‘Holocaust Survivors’ from the Siege of Leningrad – who remember never actually came under German rule – over the last two decades or so (3) to argue (quite logically I might add) that this shouldn’t just apply to jews but all the citizens of Leningrad albeit Germany shouldn’t be paying ‘Holocaust Reparations’ anyway – since the ‘Holocaust’ is a lurid jewish fever dream – so Putin’s claims should be a non-starter regardless.

It does however demonstrate once again that there can be no weakness where foreign relations are concerned and that by ‘admitting fault’ you simply end up with a long queue of people waving endless demands for compensation.

The irony of course is that this nonsense may well help to create what both the jews and Putin fear above all things: a Fourth Reich.

