Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Jul 11

maybe just do not let 'justice' be dispensed by authorities but take it your own hands?

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Graham R. Knotsea's avatar
Graham R. Knotsea
Jul 11

Thanks Karl. Have you done an article on Jack the Ripper?

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