Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
6h

"Kelly Hoover told police that the evening of the arson, her son had returned home with an empty spray paint can as well as an empty gas can that had gone missing earlier in the night."

THIS jumped out at me!

The, "as well as an empty gas can that had gone missing earlier in the night", part.

So, are we to BELIEVE that this woman makes it a habit of KEEPING TRACK of her 'gas can'?

Does she do a daily/nightly check in the shed/garage of her gas can??

The paint spray can is VERY odd, too!

One spray can of paint is ONLY good for writing THREE J's on a building, before it goes empty?

I've used spray can paint, many times, over my lifetime.......I can paint a lot more than 3 J's with a can of paint before it goes empty!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture