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Res Cogitans's avatar
Res Cogitans
7d

Very well stated. And of course, Hitler was absolutely correct about the Old Testament jewish scriptures. The OT is quite a peek behind the curtain for those willing to pay attention.

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RiverHollow's avatar
RiverHollow
7dEdited

Lies to hide lies, jewish behavior to hide jewish behavior.

Well put article. Hitler was only increasing the validity of his argument by suggesting it doesn't matter whether you believe in their divinity or literalness or otherwise, they are credible tales about jewish behavior. He didn't take a side on the matter one way or the other, because that was besides the point of his argument here.

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