Back in August 2025 amateur video footage emerged on Twitter/X of ultra-Orthodox jewish children actively destroying a Christian cross that had been present on a hillside above the town of Llandudno, Wales for over half a century and then rebuilding it as a partially completed star of David which they appear to have only stopped creating because they simply ran out of stones.

Naturally the mainstream media panicked and barely covered the story with largely only local news outlets picking up the story.

One such was ‘North Wales Live’ where one Owen Hughes – who was/is rather bizarrely the ‘Business Correspondent’ apparently - wrote a rather confused article trying to minimize the reputational damage to the jewish community.

He writes that:

‘The removal of a cross made from stones on the Great Orme to create a Star of David has been criticised. The grass hillside - known as the ‘Hill of Names’ near the Great Orme summit in Llandudno is used by locals and visitors to create symbols and messages from the loose stones from a nearby quarry. This has included a large cross which some say has been there for decades. But on Friday a group of young people were filmed kicking down the stones. Some then carried the stones away and created a Star of David symbol on the hillside. It is a widely recognised symbol of Jewish identity and Judaism. In video footage seen by North Wales Live some of the group involved appeared to be in Orthodox Jewish dress. The incident sparked huge anger locally and an instant response, with people coming to restore the cross. Some said it was a shame the actions of a very small minority had caused reputational damage in a town where Jewish families have played a prominent role as well as there being a long history of Jewish visitors enjoying the town. Scott Puddey was one of those who helped restore the cross after hearing about the incident. He said: “I’ve just been up the Orme and thankfully normal service has been restored just finished off the last couple of corners just to make sure as someone has already cleared most of it. I helped restore the cross not for any religion purpose just that it’s been a part of Llandudno for over 50 years and looked after by locals and holidaymakers alike.”’ (1)

Notice the desperate nonsensical way Hughes tries to make jews behaving extremely badly as ‘not about jews’ and even tries to imply that they ‘might not have been jews’ by claiming they only ‘appeared to be in orthodox jewish dress’ (actually ultra-Orthodox jewish dress but that’s besides the point really) while trying to minimize the obvious identifying fact that they then used the same stones to create a big partially-completed star of David instead.

You can see this in the before and after photos here.

Before:

After:

Then after the angry Welsh locals fixed it:

Despite the fact that it is blatantly obvious that this was the work of jewish teenagers – even to jewish media outlets like the ‘Jewish Chronicle’ as it happens – (2) Hughes is desperate not to draw the obvious conclusion that it is jews. Indicating just how powerful jews are in Hughes’ eyes; he won’t dare even state the obvious for fear of what he believes might happen to him and presumably also to his career in journalism/the media.

Llandudno - for those who don’t know – has long been a major holiday destination for ultra-Orthodox jews – especially the Vizhnitz Hasidim – and it is a major cornerstone of the local economy, but the fact that Hughes reports that the behaviour of the jewish teenagers on Great Orme has ‘caused lots of anti-Semitic comments on Facebook’ (3) illustrates once again that anti-Semitism is not ‘irrational’ or ‘unrelated to jewish behaviour’ but rather is caused by jewish behaviour.

