Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caelius Augustus's avatar
Caelius Augustus
7h

I remember this photo vividly. During the month or two long bombardment of “Holocaust studies” in school our textbooks were full of such photos, and this one stood out to me. I remember the feeling of revulsion and a swarm of emotions when I first saw it, and that emotional reaction did indeed shape my entire perspective around that narrative.

Its absolutely fascinating to me to truly understand all these years later just how powerful and effective such propagandistic fakery is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture