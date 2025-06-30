With many of the more obscure cases of jewish child molestation we know very little about what happened other than a jew was prosecuted and convicted on child molestation/paedophilia charges.

One such is Tzvi Boxer who was imprisoned in 2013 for ten years – he was due to be released in 2023 or paroled in 2021 – for two convictions of sexual conduct with a child when he was 35 years old.

This is the New York State corrections page for Boxer:

Indeed we know Boxer is jewish because he was listed as such by Charles Hynes – the famously corrupt and pro-jewish Brooklyn District Attorney – on a list in July 2013 in a desperate bid to shore up his political situation after his corruption and bribery by ultra-Orthodox rabbis, (1) but we don’t know anything else about him just that he was jewish, 35 years old at the time of his imprisonment and was convicted of two counts of having sex with a child in June 2013.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.timesofisrael.com/names-of-ny-orthodox-community-child-sex-offenders-released/