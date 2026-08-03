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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Aug 3

one remark up front: as far as i know there never existed diesel fuel with lead added to it.

second one: petrol driven tractors were quite common in the days.

digging a trench 15 meters deep and 10 meters wide is an absolute impossibility.

long before the depth would have been reached the sides would have collapsed.

even a 10 meters deep trench with a width of 20 meters is impossible.

either the sides would cave in long before the depth is reached or the sides would need to be sloped thereby effectively cutting the volume of the entire trench in half...

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Raggna's avatar
Raggna
Aug 3

Does anyone care about this in 2026?

Free Palestine where a real holocaust

Is happening right now!

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