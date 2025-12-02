I don’t usually agree with anything that ‘Times of Israel’ opinion column contributor Moshe-Mordechai van Zuiden has to say, but recently he wrote about an alleged work that has been claimed to exist and widely commented on in Arabic social media.

This is an alleged book called ‘Tired Islam’ that was allegedly written by one ‘Jacob Dunne’ upon which van Zuiden comments as follows:

‘Jews never authored or published a secret or public book to dismantle Arab and Muslim society from within. Its author, Jacob Dunn, is fake. (The real author, Jacob Dunn, is from Nottingham, and he wrote a pocket on how he turned his life away from crime. He does not identify as a Jew.)’ (1)

He goes to explain the content which is circulating:

‘Bullet-point ‘excerpts’ from an illusory chapter ‘The End of the Arabs’ include claims that Jews aim to destroy Muslim society by promoting feminism and moral decay, attacking mosques, eroding family values, and using technology to distract and dominate Muslim youth. Videos claiming this, often state that sharing it is a religious and moral obligation.’ (2)

Van Zuiden and others on the jewish and Israeli right have jumped on these claims and rumours circulating on Arab/Islamist social media (3) but our information on it also comes from an Israeli company called ‘CyberWell’ which is trying to gain contracts with social media companies to censor content that the jews and the Israeli government doesn’t like. (4)

This means that healthy scepticism is necessary unless we can validate that what the jews and their myrmidons are actually saying is true and for once they appear to actually be telling the truth.

Since it didn’t take long to references to it – and that it was believed to be real – by Arab/Islamist sources (5) and for reference this is what is stated about ‘Tired Islam’ by the Ahlul Bayt News Agency which operates out of Qom in Iran:

‘A new book by Jewish scholar Jacob Dunne, translated by one of the Muslims: “Tired Islam” to Arabs and Muslims in general and to the Gulf and Gulf in particular, so that you knew the truth about the situation around you and that people were planning to weaken you and take power over you. A summary of the most important points of the book ((Tired Islam)) ) Chapter: ((The End of the Arabs)) This book is in the United States Library of Congress, and they are working to implement this which was written there by the Zionist writer Jacob Dunn. It is a malicious book, and here is a summary of what it contains: 1) If we destroy the belief of the Arabs and the people of the Middle East, we destroy the belief of the Muslims, who are those who most faithfully apply the correct teachings of Islam. 2) The Arabian Peninsula has many people who put religion above all else and worship God sincerely. 3) We must destroy women in their state and encourage feminism and decadence in order to facilitate control of their minds 4) The people of the Arabian Peninsula raise their children in love of Islam and sacrifice for it 5) They preserve all the pillars of Islam, memorize the Quran and make sacrifices for this, and they pass it on to every generation. 6) We must start attacking the sheikhs, the mosques and the Friday sermons so that the public moves away from them, abandons the mosques, moves away from the teachings of the Quran and prefers our culture to its religion. 7) A gap must be created between parents and children so that their conception of filial piety ceases and we cultivate in them self-love and individual interest above family interest. Thus, a generation will be born that will not respect the generation that preceded it. and will be a prelude to the disintegration of society.* 8) All fatwas which contain significant disagreements and cause discord and conflict must be supported.* 9) Poison must be mixed with honey so that the Muslim gets used to the fact that everything is permitted and that what is forbidden has two words: one that is permitted and one that is forbidden, so that he has no pangs of conscience. 10) Motivate people to allow women to travel alone and adapt to the fact that Western morals and behavior are natural and correct, but what is strange to humans is morality of the Muslim, that he works alone among all religions, races and cultures. Thus, we ensure the subordination of women and youth to us and to our material civilization, which is free from the morality of Islam. 11) Technology and the Internet are the weapons of our time. We must focus on supporting the negative aspects that undermine the personality and behavior of the Muslim and reduce their positive use in order to allow the new generation to lose themselves in empty pleasures and enjoyments. to the detriment of science and technology and occupy their minds. 12) The plan to alienate the Muslim and distance him from his religion and identity must be implemented gradually and in stages in order to create an insignificant and lost nation, without identity, without heritage or history, easy to enslave, to control. and end the conflict for the benefit of the West and its Latin material civilization, which is inevitable with the efforts to overcome the will of Arabs and Muslims and their ignorance of their Arab unity, message and identity and Islamic.’ (6)

Now reading the above we can see that van Zuiden’s description of it is actually pretty accurate in that the ‘summary’ of its chapter ‘The End of Islam’ is clearly written by a devout Muslim and references concepts and ideas with little reference to jews and Judaism but rather concerns itself with the creeping secularization of Arabic-speaking culture.

Ironically van Zuiden’s comparison of ‘Tired Islam’ to the Protocols of Zion is accurate in a certain sense – in that they claim to outline a jewish plan to destroy a civilization (with the Protocols it is Western and with ‘Tired Islam’ it is Islamic/Arabic) using secularization, the destruction of the family unit, economics and control of culture/society to do so.

However, the big difference between the two is that the Protocols of Zion are quite real – albeit the English version we have is a heavily edited and added to version of the real Protocols of Zion – and the evidence suggests that they written by a jewish Zionist somewhere in the Russian Empire (probably in the Ukraine) circa 1901/1902. (7)

While with ‘Tired Islam’; we have no copy of this ‘new book’ anywhere I can find nor can I find any reference to it or additional material from it beyond the summary quoted above other than it apparently has at least ‘seven volumes’ and is on its ‘fourth edition’ which was allegedly published in 2011. (8)

Yet there is no mention, copy or image of the book anywhere I can find before it suddenly turns up recently.

Nor is there a jewish author named ‘Jacob Dunne’ (or ‘Jacob Dunn’) that I can find anywhere.

The truth is that ‘Tired Islam’ is almost certainly a fake and doesn’t in fact exist.

