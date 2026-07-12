Our next jewish white-collar criminal is the powerful Ukrainian oligarch Timur Mindich who was a close associate – and apparently an éminence grise behind – of the current jewish dictator in Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelensky. (1) Until he fell out with Zelensky – probably over money – and Zelensky promptly had Mindich investigated knowing what his security services would find: systematic bribery and corruption.

Predictably the day before Mindich was to be arrested by Ukrainian police; he fled the country to his real homeland of Israel and has been living high on the hog there on his ill-gotten gains - extracted from the Ukrainian people – with his fellow jews while Ukrainians die in their hundreds of thousands in Zelensky’s war with Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

In November 2025 the ‘Times of Israel’ published a long article on Mindich and his many crimes against the Ukrainian people. They wrote how:

‘Before the revelation of a multi-million dollar embezzlement and kickbacks scandal involving Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company brought his name to the forefront, Timur Mindich was a shadowy presence — navigating deals and moving behind the scenes with unseen influence, known to many, yet rarely spoken of. Mindich has reportedly fled to Israel amid a probe of his growing influence within the country’s lucrative industries, and fears that his access was facilitated by his ties to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The two were once business partners, and Mindich’s influence had expanded since Zelensky was elected in 2019. The full extent of Mindich’s influence was exposed this week when Ukraine’s anti-corruption watchdogs released the findings of a 15-month investigation, accusing him of being the mastermind behind a $100 million embezzlement scheme involving top officials and Ukraine’s state nuclear power company. Two top Ukrainian government ministers have resigned as a result of the probe, and criminal proceedings against Mindich are likely to be carried out in absentia. Ukrainian officials, experts and activists contend Mindich’s rise to power is closely tied to his privileged relationship with the president and Zelensky’s inner circle.’ (2)

We then read how close Mindich was (and is) to the jewish community in the Ukraine as well as to the wider jewish community in Israel as well as Russia:

‘Mindich, 46, was born in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro. A 2013 Dnipro Jewish Community birthday message to his mother Stella identified her as a member of the community’s board of trustees and an activist in its women’s movement. According to BBC Ukrainian, his father Mykhailo died in Israel in 2006. The outlet also reported Mindich got married in Israel in 2010, in a four-day event near the Western Wall in Jerusalem with some 500 guests. His wife, Ekateryna Verber, is the daughter of Russian retail executive Alla Verber — one of the most powerful women in Russian fashion, who died in 2019. Until Zelensky’s presidency, Mindich was just one among many wealthy Ukrainian entertainment industry entrepreneurs. Mindich was a co-owner of Zelensky’s production company Kvartal 95, named for the comedy troupe that helped catapult the Ukrainian president to fame as a comedian before he entered politics. Zelensky transferred his stake in the company to his partners after he was elected. Despite expanding his business portfolio since Zelensky’s election, Mindich maintained ties to the entertainment world. Until the corruption probe was exposed this week, he was a producer of the comedy show “Stadium Family” on YouTube. In light of the scandal and his tarnished reputation, the show’s owners shut it down this week.’ (3)

In essence Mindich was one of several jewish oligarchs – such as Ihor Kolomoysky – who were the éminence grise behind Zelensky’s rise to status as the jewish dictator of Ukraine and whom he has subsequently fallen out with during his consolidation of power in the country.

However, that’s not to suggest that Mindich is not guilty of what has been charged against him since we read how:

‘The case against Mindich rests on 1,000 hours of wiretaps revealing his significant influence over Herman Haluschenko, Ukraine’s energy minister from 2021-2025 until he was named justice minister in July. Haluschenko resigned that post after the investigation became public this week. While rarely named as a direct beneficiary in official documents, investigators cite extensive wire-tapping evidence they allege shows Mindich exerted control over a network of loyalists who pressured contractors for Energoatom, the state nuclear power company, demanding kickbacks of up to 15% to bypass bureaucratic obstacles and do business smoothly. These findings, collected by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, known as NABU, and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, or SAPO, in dozens of raids across Ukraine on Monday, will be central to any future court proceedings. Mindich fled to Israel a day before the raid, Politico Europe reported.’ (4)

As of yet there has been no updates – presumably because Mindich is living high on the hog in Israel with the money he stole from the Ukrainian people – to Mindich’s case but unless something drastically changes then one suspects it will be years even decades before Mindich is ever brought to book for his crimes against the Ukrainian people.

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References

(1) https://kyivindependent.com/who-is-timur-mindich/; https://www.timesofisrael.com/zelensky-associate-at-crux-of-ukrainian-corruption-case-said-to-have-fled-to-israel/

(2) https://www.timesofisrael.com/zelensky-associate-at-crux-of-ukrainian-corruption-case-said-to-have-fled-to-israel/

(3) Idem.

(4) Idem.