Yesterday paedophile hunter Alex Rosen posted two tweets on Twitter/X covering his busting a child molester and child pornographer named Timothy Juda in Virginia Beach in Virginia.

Where he wrote:

‘We currently have MASSIVE child porn trader Timothy Juda, whos devices are ALL ready to be seized for Virginia Beach Police . @VBPD He has THOUSANDS of videos currently on his tablet now. Act quick Virginia Beach Police! If we have to BOSS YOU AROUND again like we did to arrest Mijeul Butler, a child porn PRODUCER, in July, we will. Balls in your court’ (1)

And then by way of confirmation he then clarified:

‘Timothy Juda, a prior sex offender in New Jersey whos now residing in Virginia Beach, admitted to THOUSANDS of child pornography files... If whats on his tablet matches with what he admitted to.. I dont see him as a free man ever again. Thank you VBPD for learning your lesson and cooperating with solid felony evidence.’ (2)

Now the surname is obviously what made my ears prick up: ‘Juda’.

‘Juda’ as a surname is a Czech/Polish/Slovak one but is directly derived from the jewish name ‘Yehuda’ and is also a jewish last name in its own right albeit an uncommon one. (3)

Now while it is possible Timothy Juda’s ancestors might have simply called themselves ‘Juda’ (as in ‘Son of Juda’ = ‘Son of Yehuda’) and not been jewish or descended from jews; it seems unlikely at best.

Thus, we can tentatively say that Timothy Juda is yet another jewish child molester.

