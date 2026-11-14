Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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saoirse's avatar
saoirse
12hEdited

So what are we to classify the Marxist/Communist scum that fought the National Socialists in pitched street battles as? The Yippies, Weathermen and SDS from the 60's - along with the Black Panther negroidals? Baader-Meinhof, Red Army Faction, SLA etc. during the 70's. Today's Antifa and BLM trash?

I know the type you're writing about. It's the pompous pseudo-intellectual wing. Most don't have the strength to lift up a brick much less throw it. Their forte is to posture and rabble-rouse using agitprop. They own the media so the spotlight is always there to perform under.

Be assured that we'll all see, first hand, the resurgence of anti-White violence when the jew-driven left takes back the reins of government from the jew-driven right. Perhaps there may be some push-back this time?

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Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
11hEdited

This has not been my experience re left and right demonstrations. Leftists are ready for demos, granted liberals are less so. They are quick to find excuse not to even go tho it's a cause they like. But give the commie devil his due, they like to sing together, carry signs and stomp around.

My last experience in a demo, one of precious few, was protesting against the imminent invasion of Iraq (2003). These were big marches all over the first world which the controlled media downplayed. My co-marchers were 90% to the ideological left of me, including my Argentinian Marxist friend, Karin. The most pointed banners were variations on NO WAR 4 OIL. The thought that Israel's 9/11 hoax might be behind Bush's US invasion never entered a single angry leftist skull.

OTOH conservatives do not protest-march. They just don't. They don't much like collective gatherings either, except for organized sports and concerts. Well yes there are still church-goers, even mega-churches flourish, but they're not marching angry, none of them. They're sitting obediently in pews. Conservatism in America means you support the status quo and aren't looking to disturb the peace. Having a huge peaceful march/demo would be ideal,a real turn around to put us on the map, at least for a start.

Would that someone would organize right-wing demos again. Charlottesville and Jan 6 were both shit shows. Sadly, both featured provocateurs whom the media selected and then criticized and righteously rebuked. In retrospect both events became stumbling blocks to right solidarity. I think we were betrayed by our own leaders. Can that be avoided? Doesn't seem like it anymore.

PS- Joe Strummer, a leftist punk, sang that "... black people they don't mind throwing a brick. White people go to school where they teach you how to be thick." A clever inversion of Jethro Tull's Thick as a Brick folkish commentary.

BLM riots in the same time period featured much worse violence than the right-wing debacles but the media never talks about them now. Didn't have much to say then. Down the memory hole.

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