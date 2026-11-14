No I don’t mean this literally, but rather I am riffing off a recent comment by Welsh actor Rhys Ifans to BBC Radio Cymru. (1) Ifans’ point was in reference to the problem that has dogged the political left for years. This is that leftists have a habit of starting pointless petitions when they get ‘outraged’ by something.

This is as true today as it was in the 1960s as anyone who has been around academia or local government could tell you. The political left is as strange beast in that throughout its existence as the ‘official opposition’ or ‘counter-culture’ to the political right. It has had a facile addiction to creating committees, collecting signatures and then strutting around like peacocks ‘condemning’ this or ‘calling for action’ against that.

The political left objected to the trial of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg for their role in providing the Soviet Union with the necessary information to produce an atom bomb.

What did they do?

They formed the ‘National Committee to Secure Justice in the Rosenberg Case’.

What effect did it have?

Nothing, but I am sure it made those involved feel very important.

The political left objected to the sinking of the Argentinian light cruiser ‘General Belgrano’ ordered by Margaret Thatcher during the Falklands War in 1982.

What did they do?

Form the unofficial ‘Belgrano Inquiry’ in Hampstead Town Hall, London.

Nothing, but I am sure it made those involved feel very important.

That’s the thing about the political left. They sit around on their arses while massaging their ever expanding paunches and proclaim in grandiose style that they ‘disapprove’ of something. All while not doing anything about it other than waddle to the occasional political meeting in some shady backroom that stinks of stale craft beer and body odour.

They don’t do anything not because they can’t, but rather because to do something requires both hard work and sacrifice. Two things to which the average modern leftist is more allergic to than they are to soap.

Rather than getting out onto the streets and – in Ifrans’ words – ‘throw a brick’ at the nearest responsible party in order to make their feelings known – let alone do something productive like volunteer at a soup kitchen feeding the homeless – the average leftist stays in his unkempt and unclean abode and authors pompous pamphlets about ‘The Marxist Ethical Response to the Homeless Crisis’ or clicks ‘Sign’ on an e-Petition about protesting the use of spikes to prevent rough sleepers from bedding down in plush locales.

The average leftist therefore does not practice what they preach and rather than working for revolutionary change from the ground up so that word follows deed. They instead talk a big game in small sad little echo chambers in stinking backrooms and the internet, but never do anything about it.

This presents both a study in what not to do for modern National Socialists – action must always follow belief – but also an opportunity to fill the void left by the retreat of the average leftist from the conversing with the people on the street.

We have to get out onto the streets – digital as well as paved – and show by our deeds that we are men and women with the answers as well as the political will to make the changes that will better the lives of the average man, woman and child on the street.

As National Socialist we work not for ourselves but for our people.

We must live our lives accordingly!

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References

(1) https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-wales-45311312