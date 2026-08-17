I have periodically covered serial killers on Semitic Controversies with my short monograph on the ‘Jack the Ripper’ murders in Whitechapel in 1888 being my longest discussion of an individual unidentified serial killer and why Ripperologists consider it extremely likely that ‘Jack the Ripper’ was jewish as well as the fact that two (out of three) of the strongest candidates for ‘Jack the Ripper’ (Aaron Kosminski and Jacob Cohen) were themselves members of the tribe. (1)

I have also discussed why Ed Gein’s – the necrophile and serial killers made famous by Robert Bloch’s novel ‘Psycho’ and Alfred Hitchcock subsequent blockbuster film of the same name – (2) crimes were not inspired by ‘Holocaust atrocities’ (specifically those of claimed about Ilse Koch) despite jews heavily pushing the idea, (3) debunked the false claim that Edmund ‘Ed’ Kemper was jewish (4) and also highlighted the recent-ish (and largely unreported) jewish serial killer Fyodor Beshnery in Israel. (5)

I haven’t got round to discussing the multitude of jewish serial killers such as David Berkowitz and Joel Rifkin yet or discussed other cases with jewish suspects like the famous Black Dahlia murder in Los Angeles in January 1947. Although in time I will cover all these and more.

Yet with a lot of recent publicity around a ‘new’ – in reality he’s been known about and discussed for several years now – Zodiac Killer suspect who was – you guessed it – jewish. I thought it’d be of interest to comment on his viability.

Specifically, this ‘new’ suspect is one ‘Marvin Merrill’ whose real name was Marvin Margolis and who was jewish. (6)

The case against Margolis has been spearheaded by Alex Baber of ‘Cold Case Consultants of America’ and boils down to a few propositions: (7)

A) Margolis was in the right location at the right times to be Zodiac.

B) Margolis had weapons and surgical training from his time in the 1st Marine Division – including combat experience during the Battle of Okinawa from May to June 1945 – so was both skilled with weapons and likely had some kind of psychological trauma/PTSD from his time in the US Marine Corps, which in turn suggests potential motivation for the crimes.

C) Margolis reportedly – although I have not seen evidence of this – drew a macabre sketch of a woman (Baber thinks this was Elizabeth Short aka the ‘Black Dahlia’) just before he died of cancer with the word ‘Zodiac’ above it.

D) Margolis at the time looks awfully like the police sketch artist’s impression of Zodiac.

To wit: (8)

Now while I think Baber’s case that Margolis was the ‘Black Dahlia’ killer is fanciful – the ‘Black Dahlia’ murders have to my mind been likely solved fairly recently by the jewish film producer Eli Frankel who has discovered an almost identical murder some six years earlier in 1941 by a man named Carl Balsiger who later knew Elizabeth Short well and was seen with her before her death – (9) his argument that Margolis was Zodiac is at least half decent although it is speculative.

Baber’s case is very similar to that made against Zodiac suspects Lawrence Kane, Richard Gaikowski, Richard Marshall and Ross Sullivan. Yet still the standout suspect for Zodiac is still Robert Graysmith’s – the first author to try and solve the Zodiac case and who was also on the ‘San Francisco Chronicle’ at the time that the Zodiac was communicating with the authorities and the newspaper - original suspect Arthur Leigh Allen who remains the firm favourite among researchers of the case; although like the ‘Jack the Ripper’ murders there is no shortage – and likely never will be – of new suspects in the Zodiac case in part because… well… new suspects sell books and old suspects generally don’t.

While enterprising jews like Steve Hodel – who claims his jewish surgeon and abortionist father George Hodel committed everything the ‘Black Dahlia’ murder (plausible) to the Zodiac murders (borderline lunacy) – might write multiple books arguing their theses for profit. The truth is almost always best served by getting back to basics and while I think Baber’s Margolis theory is both interesting and plausible.

I don’t think it brings tons to the table in terms of new evidence and is a largely a re-hash of similar plausible but circumstantial/weak theories about who Zodiac was and none of which have even remotely gotten past the mountain of circumstantial evidence that Allen was Zodiac.

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References

(1) For my monograph on this please see: https://archive.org/details/karl-radl-2024-jack-the-ripper-and-the-jews/

(2) On Robert Bloch’s ‘Psycho’ and its strong jewish as well as violently anti-gentile story please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jews-serial-killers-and-robert-blochs

(3) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/was-ed-gein-inspired-by-the-holocaust

(4) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/is-edmund-kemper-jewish

(5) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/fyodor-beshnery-jewish-serial-killer

(6) https://namecensus.co.uk/last-names/margolis-surname-popularity; https://www.houseofnames.com/uk/margolis-history

(7) https://www.unilad.com/news/us-news/zodiac-killer-black-dahlia-murder-identity-revealed-marvin-margolis-332702-20251223

(8) Idem.

(9) Cf. Eli Frankel, 2025, ‘Sisters in Death: The Black Dahlia, the Prairie Heiress, and their Hunter’, 1st Edition, Citadel: Charleston